Ex-NFL Quarterback Wonders if Giants' Daniel Jones is Too Muscular
Almost as soon as the swelling from his ACL surgery subsided, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones hit his rehab hard. This process apparently included adding some upper body muscle to help him better endure the hits he encounters when he is deployed as a runner.
While Jones is looking and moving well, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel, co-host of the Scoop City podcast for The Athletic, pondered if too much muscle was a smart move for the six-year veteran.
“I know Daniel Jones,” said Daniel. “He’s trying to bulk himself up because he’s a pretty good runner, too.”
“I think he’ll probably lose some muscle and weight during training camp, as most guys do … The only thing about being that jacked is … look at the best thrower in the National Football League — Patrick Mahomes. Dad-bod syndrome.”
Daniel’s point was not to compare Jones, who is facing a make-or-break season, with Mahomes, who is right now the best passer in the game since Tom Brady retired. However, he does raise a legitimate question as to whether Jones’s focus on adding upper body mass could impede his throwing motion.
“I think there’s something to be said about that because when you are throwing, you have these huge muscles, and you get a little bit of impingement on your shoulder and are not able to get the zip on the ball,” Daniel said.
“Look at Tom Brady–his talks on pliability. You actually want to go all the way back and then all the way through because when you’re throwing the ball, your arm can only go forward as fast as it can slow down so you want to work a lot of this backside shoulder cuff."
“So, I don’t believe in (adding muscle). They look good, but let’s see how it happens in the season.”
Jones has put on muscle before training camp in previous years, but it’s hard to say for certain if it’s affected his throwing ability. Thus far in his first three full training camp practices, Jones has been inconsistent. He excels in the short and quick passing games while struggling to connect on the deeper throws.
However, it’s fair to wonder if Jones’s struggles with deeper throws are perhaps a result of the timing not being there with receivers just yet or if he’s simply still shaking off some rust.
Time will tell if Jones’s adding upper body bulk serves him well or hinders his throwing. He’s well aware of where things stand with the team and how he must deliver the goods this year if he’s to see the end of his four-year, $160 million contract.