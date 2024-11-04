Five Plays That Doomed the Giants Against Washington
In a competitive game against the Washington Commanders, their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants fell 27-22, their 2024 season record continuing its downward spiral to 2-7 on the season though their place in the 2025 draft order saw them move up to No. 7.
Where did things go wrong for the Giants? Here are the five plays we think had the biggest influence on the game’s outcome.
Fumble on the second drive
Turnovers are never good for offensive momentum, but that’s exactly what happened on the Giants' second offensive drive. Having entered Commanders territory, quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a strip sack/fumble that halted their drive on 1st-and-10, giving the football back to the Commanders' offense.
This play sequence took potential points off the board in a scoreless game as the Giants could have walked away with at worst three points. Instead, they lost momentum and possession of the football.
3rd-and-18 conversion before half
With 20 seconds left in the first half, the Giant's defense put the Commanders’ offense in a tough predicament from the Giant's 42-yard line. On 3rd-and-18, the defense gave up 24 yards and a new set of downs for the Commanders.
The biggest issue with the result is that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a pass under eight yards to receiver Dyami Brown, who broke multiple tackles before getting the first down.
These are losing plays in the grand scheme of the game, as this conversion kept their drive going with a chance to score points before halftime, maintaining momentum in their favor and essentially putting a pedestrian Giants offense in conflict.
Touchdown to extend the lead before the half
On that same drive and before halftime and the next play after the big third-down conversion, Jayden Daniels and star wide receiver Terry McLaurin connected on an 18-yard touchdown reception to put the Commanders up 21-7.
McLaurin defeated second-year CB Deonte Banks on a fade route and completely flipped Banks' hips to open space outside for the pass. This was the culmination of an awful defensive drive for the Giants.
Daniel Jones's Physical TD Run
Despite being down multiple scores, the Giant's offense, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, displayed great resolve and mental toughness. They did not quit.
Give credit Jones for sparking the comeback, as down 24-10, the Giants drove into enemy territory and the low red zone. Jones capped off the drive with a physical touchdown run on a quarterback zone-read concept.
Jones pulled the ball from the running back and attacked the defensive perimeter before plowing through two Commanders defenders and staying upright to get in the end zone.
Plays and games like this from Jones keep his fans believing he could continue as the team’s franchise quarterback.
42-yard pass on the final drive to end the game
The final play that broke the Giants' backs came in the fourth quarter with 2:05 left on the clock.
From their 31-yard line, Daniels connected with Olamide Zaccheaus for a 42-yard gain, putting the Commanders inside the Giants' territory with a fresh set of downs after the two-minute warning.
Rookie safety Tyler Nubin appeared lost in coverage, which resulted in Zaccheaus being wide open with room to run for more yards after the catch.