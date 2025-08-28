Five Veteran Players Who Could Boost NY Giants' Depth
The New York Giants have narrowed their roster down to the initial 53. That meant they had to say goodbye to many players that fans may have wanted to keep and who could have definitely helped the team.
That also means there are players around the league who were cut by their teams that the Giants have a chance to grab to further reinforce their team.
Here are five players who, as of press time, are currently available that we think can reinforce areas on the Giants.
WR Miles Boykin (Chicago)
The Giants have a good trio of receivers led by a consistent veteran and a budding superstar. However, behind them, there is much to be desired. More disturbing is that the receivers lack extensive special teams experience.
We have seen that a lack of quality special teamers can spoil a season. Boykins, who, after being cut by the Bears, was signed to their practice squad, represents what's missing: a quality special teamer in the receivers' room.
At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, he can be whatever is needed of him on special teams. He is a sure open-field tackler, and he plays with the physicality needed to be a quality blocker.
While he will not be utilized much as a receiver, his special teams value is so high that it is worth the sacrifice.
WR Kendrick Bourne (New England)
After failing to be moved via trade, the Patriots released Bourne, a 6-foot-1 veteran who has spent eight seasons in the NFL between two teams (San Francisco and New England).
In 2021, his first season with the Patriots, he looked poised to break out. He finished that season with 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns.
Unfortunately for him, inconsistency in the coaching staff and at quarterback has really stunted his growth. The new regime in New England likely looked at him as an “out with the old” move, but Bourne still has plenty left in the tank.
He has legitimate run-after-catch ability, which complements his intermediate and shallow route running well. He is also good at making contested catches because of his strong hands at the catch point.
LB Isaiah Simmons (Green Bay)
While many have been discussing the quarterback play, the offense's ability to put up points, and the potential pass rush, nobody has addressed the Giants’ special teams.
Simmons may not have been utilized well on this defense when he was here, but he was definitely a key part of special teams, amassing 370 snaps in two seasons.
His combination of linebacker size and defensive back athleticism makes him the perfect special teamer. Since things did not work out at linebacker with the Packers, Simmons needs a new home, and the Giants desperately need more quality special team players.
This would be one of the most common-sense signings the Giants have made in a long time.
DT Christian Wilkins (Las Vegas)
Yes, Wilkins’s departure from the Raiders was unusual, but it had nothing to do with anything on the field.
On the field, Wilkins is one of the better defensive tackles in the league. Reuniting him with the best defensive tackle in the league feels like a recipe for run-stopping gold.
Wilkins, a former first-round pick for the Dolphins, is a big and athletic player, very similar to Dexter Lawrence II. They enjoyed tremendous success in college at Clemson, and they should enjoy success again if they were reunited.
The Giants have brought in defensive linemen, but none of them are of Wilkins' caliber. He will likely be motivated to show the Raiders they were silly to let him go after signing him to a four-year, $110 million deal in 2024.
CB Shaquille Griffin (Seattle)
The Giants have a lot of young talent in their defensive backfield, but they lack one of those grizzled, been-through-it-all types of players.
Griffin has veteran experience and savvy. He has started 82 games over his eight-year career. The 6-foot, 200-pound Central Florida alum still has some juice to squeeze and would likely not be expensive to bring in.
The back half of the Giants' defense needs a little more veteran experience. A guy who has been in meaningful contests.
Griffin is physical, so he can be an irritant like Adebo, but he still possesses the speed to run with elite receivers like Banks. He has experience playing in zone and man concepts throughout his career.
