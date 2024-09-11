Former Giants Defensive Back Jackrabbit Jenkins Mocks QB Daniel Jones
Week 1 was not very kind to the New York Giants, especially for quarterback Daniel Jones.
In the team's crushing 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at home, Jones' performance was the most alarming takeaway from the game. He ended up going 22/42 for 186 yards and two interceptions.
Due to his poor performance, Jones has received an insane amount of backlash both on social media and in person. Not only was the Giants' offense booed multiple times throughout the game, but unfortunately, a few fans stayed afterward to directly harass the quarterback as he left the stadium to get to his car.
While fans and analysts have been the main source of criticism over Jones' play, Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins, decided to join the fray in piling on his former teammate.
Jenkins, a teammate of Jones’s for 13 games until the team cut him for using a derogatory term during a social media interaction with a fan, criticized the Giants after he was cut for drafting Jones rather than selecting Lamar Jackson in 2018.
It is alarming to see not only players but also a former teammate go after Jones like this. Expectations for the Giants' offense were low coming into the 2024 season, but nobody expected an output like this in Week 1.
Jones isn't fully to blame for the loss, but his inability to function as an NFL starting quarterback is clearly holding the offense back. The blame can't be pushed onto the offensive line either, who played exceptionally well for their first time together, sowing just two of the five acks Jones absorbed (Jones was, per PFF, responsible for the other three sacks he took on the day).
The offensive line also gave him an average of 2.82 seconds to throw, 12th-best in the league for Week 1.
The Giants are not going to bench Jones after one week, as head coach Brian Daboll said he'll start this week against the Commanders.
However, if Jones continues to struggle, Daboll will have to decide whether to stick with Jones or pull him ahead of what will be a tough six-week stretch for the Giants starting the following weekend in Cleveland.