Fun Facts About the Giants' 2025 Schedule of Opponents
With the New York Giants' 2025 schedule set to drop on Wednesday night, we looked at some historical facts about the Giants’ opponents (h/t to Pro Football Reference for the data).
Despite finishing with the third-worst record in the league last season, the Giants somehow landed with the hardest strength of schedule (SOS), with their 2025 opponents posting a combined win percentage of .574.
The Giants will face four teams (Cowboys, Raiders, Patriots, and Saints) with new head coaches, adding to the challenge of the 2025 opponent schedule.
Only one Giants opponent (Saints) will have a new starting quarterback under center. Quarterback David Carr announced his retirement last week.
Eight of the Giants’ 2025 opponents (Eagles, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings, Broncos, Commanders, and Lions) were playoff teams last year. The Chiefs and Eagles were the two Super Bowl participants.
Historically, the Giants have only led three upcoming opponents in the regular-season series. The three teams are the Commanders (107-72-5), Chiefs (11-4), and Saints (17-16)
This will be Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s first regular-season game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mahomes faced the Giants just one other time in his career, and on November 1, 2021, the Chiefs won 20-17.
The Patriots are the team the Giants have faced the least in the regular season (12 games, 5-7 record). Ironically, the Giants beat the Patriots twice in the postseason (Super Bowls XLII and XLVI).
Conversely, the Giants have butted heads with the Commanders the most (184 games), the rivalry dating back to October 9, 1932 when the Commanders were known at the time as the Boston Braves.
The Giants’ eight-game losing streak against the Cowboys is their longest active regular-season losing streak. Since September 2017, the Giants are 1-16 against the Cowboys.
At some point in their history, the Giants have faced 10 of their 14 2025 opponents in the postseason. The only teams the Giants haven’t faced in the postseason are the Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, and Saints.
Since 2000, the Giants' most frequent season-opening opponent has been—you guessed it–the Cowboys. The Cowboys have kicked off the season against the Giants eight times, including a stretch between 2012 and 2019 in which the Cowboys and Giants went at it in Week 1 in six of the eight regular-season openers.
The Giants have opened the regular season 12 times against the NFC East teams since 2000.
