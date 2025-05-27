Giants' 2022 Class Loses Points in Draft Regrade
Despite selecting nine future contributors, with a handful becoming starters, the New York Giants 2022 draft class dropped from a B+ to a B in CBS Sports re-grade.
General manager Joe Schoen's first draft class with the Giants saw him hold two picks in the top 10, which he used on Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (No. 5 overall) and Alabama tackle Evan Neal (No. 7 overall). Both were labeled generational prospects and building blocks for a franchise rebuild.
It hasn't worked out that way for the Giants. Thibodeaux has been a solid player, recording 21 sacks and 26 tackles for loss in 43 career games, but has yet to live up to his generational tag.
Although the Giants picked up his fifth-year option, his future with the team is far from secure. The Giants selected Abdul Carter with the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft, and there exists a very real scenario in which Thibodeaux isn’t extended if Carter develops into the player the Giants believe he can be.
Neal, on the other hand, has had a long fall from grace and has been demoted to a rotational offensive lineman. He allowed 68 total pressures and 10 sacks, finishing with an average PFF grade of 42.0 through the first 20 games of his career.
Last season, the Giants signed Jermaine Eluemunor to replace him, but Neal still appeared in nine games due to injuries along the offensive line. He did show improvement in the run game and finished ninth among 141 tackles with a run-blocking grade of 80.8.
However, he finished with a 49.6 grade in the passing game, allowing two sacks and 17 pressures. Neal has been forced to cross-train to become a guard this season in the hopes of revitalizing his career.
The Giants also used a third-round selection on tackle Josh Ezeudu, who has yet to turn into a solid rotational prospect at guard or tackle. He has surrendered 10 sacks and 42 total pressures in 33 games and 10 career starts.
On the plus side, the Giants selected starters Wan'Dale Robinson, receiver, in the second round and Micah McFadden, linebacker, in the fifth round. Robinson has become a steady target in the slot and was second on the team in receiving, behind rookie Malik Nabers, with 93 receptions and 699 yards. He also added four total touchdowns.
McFadden started in 14 games this season and led the team in total tackles with 107. He also added eight tackles for losses, three sacks, and a forced fumble. He also recorded 101 total tackles and 12 tackles for losses in 2023.
The Giants also selected corner Cor'Dale Flott, tight end Daniel Bellinger, Dane Belton, and D.J. Davidson in the mid-rounds of that draft.
Flott and Belton are rotational players in the secondary, both having failed to secure starting roles, but they have still brought value to the table. They have a combined seven interceptions and 14 pass deflections since entering the league.
Bellinger was the starting tight end for one season before yielding to Darren Waller and then, last year, Theo Johnson. Bellinger has still amassed 648 yards and two touchdowns in his career but has seemingly settled into a TE2 role, where his main job is as a blocker.
While the jury is still out on Thibodeaux, the Giants whiffed on Neal and a couple of other draft picks, which likely led to the lower re-grade.
