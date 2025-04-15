Giants' 2024 Rookie Class Ranked Among Most Productive per New Analysis
The New York Giants have actively sought to upgrade their roster this offseason, but if they take a big leap next season, much credit will have to be extended to the men who helped lay the foundation during the 2024-25 campaign.
Yes, the franchise suffered one of its most embarrassing seasons, winning just three games and watching former star running back Saquon Barkley win a Super Bowl with a divisional foe. But most of the positives in an overall dreary year of Giants football came from the rookie class.
New York general manager Joe Schoen has understandably been criticized for some of his decisions over the last few years, but he made several good value picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. The individual results were easy to spot on the field, even if they did not translate to the standings.
Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers, cornerback Andru Phillips, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., and safety Tyler Nubin, among others, could all solidify themselves as crucial members of the team's future.
Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker is especially impressed with what the newcomers achieved in the Meadowlands. He ranked last year's crop of rookies as the third-most productive class in the NFL, behind the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders.
The Giants might have secured a big part of their future in 2024
While the Big Blue rookies delivered as a whole, the only fair place to start when evaluating inaugural campaigns is the electric Malik Nabers. The No. 6 selection in the draft racked up an outstanding 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games. Drops were undeniably an issue, but he still dazzled despite poor quarterback play.
Nabers' 87.1 PFF receiving grade ranks ninth in his position. Given Russell Wilson's affinity for launching the ball downfield, the 21-year-old could post even more explosive plays in his second season. He is the headliner, but Schoen identified a few other players who quickly earned key roles on the team.
Phillips already looks like a trustworthy slot corner, earning a notable 75.8 PFF coverage grade and recording one interception, two forced fumbles, 46 solo tackles, and one sack last season. The third-rounder's impact will ideally become further pronounced following the Paulson Adebo signing.
Tyler Nubin, the No. 47 overall selection, also adds stability to the secondary. Like Phillips, he is a versatile defensive back who can effectively aid the defense against both the run and pass. The 2023 All-American quietly tallied 57 solo tackles in just 13 games, which ranked second on the Giants only behind Micah McFadden.
Joe Schoen's greatest “steal” might be running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. The 25-year-old quickly outperformed his fifth-round standing, assuming the lead role in the backfield midway through the campaign.
Tracy rushed for 839 yards and five touchdowns on an efficient 4.4 yards per carry. New York should target RB depth in the 2025 NFL Draft, but this player has a solid chance at remaining a vital piece of the offense.
There are other 2024 rookies like tight end Theo Johnson who have the opportunity to seize a more significant workload moving forward. A standout group could shine even brighter.
Although nobody can get inside the head of co-owner John Mara, we could assume that Schoen is still running the front office because of the talent evaluation skills he demonstrated last April.
The fourth-year GM will try to buy more time by amassing another impressive haul of prospects in less than two weeks.
