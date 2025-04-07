Forecasting Three Bold Draft Decisions for New York Giants
The New York Giants will be one of the most intriguing teams to watch when the 2025 NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 24. Picking third overall, the Giants will have some tough decisions to make, not just in the first round but throughout, making things even more interesting than fans anticipate.
While most conversations concerning Big Blue's draft plans revolve around Colorado’s Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, the Giants have multiple paths they can potentially take in the draft's first round.
There are also intriguing options in the mid and later rounds that are worth considering. It all depends on how bold general manager Joe Schoen and company feel.
A combination of rising pressure in the short term and the need to address the roster in the long term could compel the front office to be highly active throughout this three-day spectacle.
Considering these unique circumstances, I see at least three noteworthy moves New York could make in the NFL Draft. Buckle up.
Giants move down from No. 3 after completing a trade with the Jaguars
It is difficult to ascertain what the Giants prioritize position-wise, but it is obvious they are motivated to jump big in the standings next season. Signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston implies that selecting a quarterback at No. 3 might not be on the agenda.
By acquiring a player who can immediately help the squad win games, Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll could buy themselves at least another year at the helm. But they cannot just ignore the franchise quarterback situation. Wilson is a temporary solution, and Winston is a backup.
If the Giants wish to have their cake and eat it too, there might only be one route they can explore: trade down to obtain more assets. The Jacksonville Jaguars specifically stand out as an ideal dance partner.
Sliding to the No. 5 slot prevents the G-Men from grabbing a highly touted prospect like Hunter or Abdul Carter, but it allows them to upgrade a weakness while increasing their supply of draft picks. If such a scenario occurs, Michigan defensive tackle Mason Grahammakes perfect sense for New York.
Shane Bowen's defense struggled to stop the run, allowing 136.2 rushing yards per game last season. The national champion and unanimous All-American can help bring that number down considerably. His energy, mechanics, and strength should play well in the ever-important trenches.
Graham totaled nine sacks, 60 solo tackles, and 18 tackles for loss in 39 games for the Wolverines, but his impact goes beyond the statistics. He is a reliable presence who will do the things that cannot be quantified in the box score, easing the burden on the rest of the defensive line.
If the Giants' main goal is to compete, adding a prospect who can quickly improve its worst trait is a sound strategy. Trading down for Graham is the type of move that will elicit boos at the moment but prove tremendously beneficial by the time the 2025-26 campaign concludes.
Big Blue drafts QB Jalen Milroe
The NFL Draft cannot end without the Giants taking a signal-caller. They must at least attempt to find a guy who can lead the QB room down the road. When the dust settles from a potentially chaotic first round, Joe Schoen might focus on one of the more enigmatic prospects in the class.
Since Wilson is set to start next season and Winston is still under contract the following year, the organization could decide to gradually develop their successor. Jalen Milroe is a project worth tackling. This gifted athlete checks off multiple boxes of what teams expect from a modern NFL quarterback.
He is exceptionally mobile and can throw a nice deep ball. The problem is, however, the former Alabama talent is wildly inconsistent in the pocket. Turnovers and accuracy are significant issues he must fix. Luckily, if they choose, the Giants are set up to give him two years to evolve into a capable starter.
New York can scoop him up at No. 34, or if management thinks he will go earlier, it can use the additional pieces it acquired in the aforementioned hypothetical Jaguars deal and trade back into the first round. That would give the team a coveted fifth-year option in his rookie contract, which offers valuable flexibility.
Considering Milroe's clear limitations, investing a high pick in him is undeniably risky. But Schoen did say he is all about taking swings. Batter up.
New York gets RB Cam Skattebo on Day 2
Since Tyrone Tracy Jr. enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign and Devin Singletary is still under contract, some fans might be content rolling into the 2025 season without making big changes to the backfield.
However, to maximize Russell Wilson's strengths, it is crucial for them to successfully run the ball. New York should seek depth; the mid-rounds are the right time to do it. As the Philadelphia Eagles have demonstrated, rosters are solidified on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. It is Schoen's job to uncover a hidden gem.
And that might just be Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo. The 5-foot-9, 219-pound bruiser lacks elite speed, but he does have enough playmaking prowess, toughness, and acceleration to make a difference at the next level.
Skattebo accumulated more than 2,300 yards from scrimmage and 21 rushing touchdowns last season. He lifted the Sun Devils, a team predicted to finish last in the Big 12, to an improbable College Football Playoff run. When the pressure was most intense, Skattebo was at his best.
Following a slow start versus Texas in the CFP Quarterfinals, the 23-year-old flipped the switch and finished with 242 total yards and two touchdowns in a near-comeback win. Skattebo showed his temper when yelling at his teammates on the sidelines, but he also epitomized perseverance by pushing through visible pain and fatigue.
If the Giants can grab a player who exudes such a quality with either the No. 65 or No. 99 picks, they would be wise to pounce. Other GMs will hesitate to select Cam Skattebo due to concerns about his explosiveness, but Joe Schoen does not have the luxury of being conservative.
He will need to gamble a bit at the 2025 NFL Draft. However, as more time passes, people might forget why Skattebo was considered a risk in the first place.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.