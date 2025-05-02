Giants Add Tall, Speedy UDFA Receiver Da'Quan Felton: What He Brings to the Table
Receiver Da’Quan Felton went from being a Norfolk State Spartan to a Virginia Tech Hokie, and now, after agreeing to terms with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent, he will get a chance to take his career to the next level.
In his 11 starts at Norfolk State, Felton established himself as a big-play receiver, amassing 573 yards and seven touchdowns on only 39 receptions.
He continued to show that big-play ability at Virginia Tech, where he made 70 receptions for 1,027 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Giants appear to like Felton a lot since they gave him one of the largest guaranteed sums of money.
With a strong spring and summer, Felton could, in fact, find a niche very similar to the role he played in college with Big Blue.
What's to Love?
The Giants need size and speed on the outside, and Felton possesses both. He is 6-foot-5, 213 pounds, and has an enviable catch radius. He can haul in passes away from his body, but he mostly has enough explosiveness to win the jump ball and take the pass away from would-be defenders who are smaller than him.
He ran a 4.5 forty at the combine, but it does not tell the true story of his speed. His longer stride makes his speed deceptive and more difficult for cornerbacks to pick up on. They think they are running step after step with him, but he is eating up more ground because he takes longer strides.
Eventually, he will run past defenders. He can separate from them on fade balls and post routes. He will be a deep pass merchant with the Giants because all of their quarterbacks have the accuracy and arm strength to drop the ball downfield in the bucket.
What Needs to Improve?
Felton does not have a very defined route tree, so he will not break any defensive backs' ankles.
He is slow in his transitions. He gets in and out of his breaks far too slowly with too many steps, which allows defensive backs to close down his gaps and be in position to make plays on the football.
He will also need to improve his hands. This is partly due to his lack of concentration when he takes his eyes off the ball.
He does not always track the football the best and needs to trust his hands more to pluck the football out of the air. He can also get stronger to haul in more contested catches.
How He Fits
The Giants do not have any tall, big-bodied X receivers on the team. Even though Malik Nabers can operate quite well as an X-receiver, he is better utilized when he is off the ball and can move around.
Felton could allow the Giants to play Nabers as a Z-receiver or in the slot where he was so destructive at LSU. That versatility can help give him more open areas to work in and create one-on-one opportunities for Felton on the outside, where he can be a legitimate deep ball weapon.
