Giants' Regime Among Top Make or Break Teams for 2025
The current New York Giants regime seems perpetually perched on the edge of collapse if they don't make some improvements, and the upcoming season is no different.
After two seasons where the team registered just nine wins, head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are still employed. For most teams, back-to-back lost seasons would be grounds for a clean sweep, especially given how the Giants regressed.
But that has not been the case for New York, which is why in a new analysis, CBS Sports has named the Giants as one of its “make or break teams.”
In past years, Giants co-owner John Mara didn't flinch when it came to changing, having fired three consecutive head coaches after two years or less on the job.
So what makes Daboll and Schoen different from their predecessors? Maybe it was the magic of that surprise 2022 playoff run, where the Giants looked like a gritty, overachieving team that had finally found a foundation and were heading in the right direction.
But that underdog moment and team is now two seasons in the rearview, and all that's left is the residue of blown leads, subpar offense, and a quarterback room that does have a direction in sight.
Now that quarterback Daniel Jones is finally gone. The former top-10 pick, once billed as the franchise's future, was benched and ultimately released after proving unable to carry the load that the bright lights of New York cater to.
In his place a duo of veterans in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, both trying to recapture glimmers of past glory on their draft night teams. Neither is the long-term answer, and both are likely temporary placeholders for the incumbent that will most likely come in the draft this month.
That’s why all eyes are on the draft, where the Giants hold the No. 3 overall pick. It's a golden ticket, maybe the last one this regime will get.
Whether they go all-in on a rookie quarterback or trade down to stockpile assets, the decision will define not just 2025 but the entire Daboll-Schoen era, and that will most likely set the stage for the next head coach/GM pairing if things do not work out.
The challenge is building a sustainable foundation around whoever ends up under center.
The offensive line remains suspect, the skill-position depth chart is uninspiring, and the defense has quietly regressed after flashes of potential under Wink Martindale, who’s no longer in town.
Daboll’s offensive wizardry, once the talk of the city, has faded into memory.This tandem, once seen as a breath of fresh air, is starting to feel old and stale.
Simply put, this could be it. There's no more room for excuses, no more goodwill to burn. The Giants are teetering between a reboot and a rebuild, and 2025 will decide which path they take.
One more wrong decision here could have the Giants fan base set to storm the Meadowlands in protest, clamoring for team ownership to remove these guys from the front office.
