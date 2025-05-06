Giants’ Betting-Win-Total Strength of Schedule Ranked Last in New Analysis
If pre-season strength of schedule (SOS) rankings were to indicate what an upcoming season holds for a franchise, the New York Giants would be in a lot of trouble this coming season.
That’s because, according to Sharp Football Analysis, the Giants’ SOS, the combined won-loss record of their upcoming season opponents, is the toughest in the NFL.
The Giants will face three teams each in the AFC West (Broncos, Chiefs, and Chargers) and NFC North (Lions, Packers, and Vikings), plus two NFC East teams (Eagles and Commanders), which all went to the postseason last year. The Chiefs and Eagles are the two participating Super Bowl teams.
Because of that, Sharp projects the Giants to have an over/under win total of 5.5, which ties them with the Cleveland Browns for the fewest projected wins for the upcoming season.
The SOS metric is probably one of the least accurate ones for determining a team’s success or lack thereof. The rosters of the previous year change in the ensuing offseason.
That is especially true of the Giants, whose general manager, Joe Schoen, overhauled many areas of the roster, improving the team’s most glaring weaknesses, such as quarterback, defensive line, defensive secondary, and the pass rush through a combination of free agency signings and the draft.
According to Spotrac, the Giants spent the third-highest total on free-agent additions/retentions this offseason, spending a whopping $214.150 million on veterans. That ranks just behind the league-leading Patriots and the second-place Vikings.
Only $11.845 million was spent on contract extensions by the Giants so far, the fourth-lowest amount. This underscores just how much change the roster has undergone since the team recorded a franchise-worst 3-14 record last season.
