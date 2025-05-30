Giants RB Cam Skattebo Vows Never to Make This Embarassing Mistake Again
New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo is darn well lucky that Tom Coughlin is no longer the head coach of the team.
Coughlin, known in part for his stringent rules aimed at instilling professionalism among his players, famously instilled “Coughlin Time” within the facility, a rule in which a player had to be at least five minutes early for meetings, lest they be handed a fine.
What does that have to do with Skattebo? The rookie out of Arizona State revealed that he was late to his Top 30 pre-draft meeting with the Giants because he was five minutes late in making the bus pickup.
Worried that he might have blown his opportunity with the Giants, Skattebo, who revealed his gaffe during an appearance on the St. Brown Podcast with Equanimeous and Amon-Ra St. Brown, vowed never to let that happen again.
“After I was drafted and they FaceTimed me, I told them I’ll never be late again,” Skattebo said.
Skattebo has already endeared himself to the Giants and their fan base with his blue-collar mentality reminiscent of some of those great Giants teams from the Coughlin and Bill Parcells eras.
He especially wowed the masses when he was asked about how he maintains a chip on his shoulder now that he’s made it to the NFL.
How many snaps of the NFL have you seen me play?’’ he said. “Zero, right? I’ve proved nothing. I’ve proved what I am in college, but I’ve proved nothing at this level.
“So now where I’m at, I have to prove myself, and if that’s for five years or if that’s for 10 years, I’m going to continue to prove myself. I’m the best, do it for the longest, so continue to do that and just work my butt off until the time comes.’
