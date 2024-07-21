Giants CB Deonte Banks Explains Fondness for No. 3
New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks has grown a special attachment to the number three, so much so that he went and had the digit tattooed on his left arm during this year's OTAs.
Banks told Steve Serby of the New York Post that he decided to add ink to his body because his birthday is March 3.
In addition to the tattoo, Banks switched his jersey number to three, previously worn by receiver Sterling Shepard.
But when it comes to the game itself, the former Maryland Terrapin has one goal in mind: To be the top player at his position in the game.
“I really haven’t shown it yet, but it’ll be Tae Banks this year,” Banks told Serby when asked who he thought would be the best cornerback in football this year.
Banks is so confident in himself that he told Serby that he sees greatness in his future, a wave of confidence he said came from his parents and from people he grew up with who always told him he was ahead of his time.
“I always see them working hard,” Banks said of his parents, Jamal Banks and Laura Bethea.
“They always told me, ‘You can do whatever you want, as long as you put your mind to it.’ And I put my mind to going to the NFL since I was so young. I just never stopped thinking about it. It was always on my mind.”
Banks will get plenty of opportunity this year to solidify his place as one of, if not the best, cornerbacks in the game.
Within the first seven weeks of the season, he’ll likely be squaring off against top receivers such as Justin Jefferson (Vikings), Terry McLaurin (Washington), Amari Cooper (Browns), CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys), DK Metcalf (Seahawks), Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals) and A.J. Brown Eagles).
That’s a tough lineup right there, but Banks is just going to take it one week at a time and do what he can to be ready. “It’s not really nothing for me, I’m just going in there to play football and do what I do.”