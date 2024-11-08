Giants Concerned About Safety Jason Pinnock's Status for Sunday
New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock’s status for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers in Munich is a concern, according to head coach Brian Daboll.
Pinnock showed up on the team’s injury report on Thursday with an abdominal strain. He was listed as limited in Thursday’s practice, and his status for Sunday will all come down to what he is able to do in practice on Friday and in the team’s walk-through Saturday.
If Pinnock is inactive, Dane Belton will get the start.
In other injury news, left tackle Chris Hubbard, who missed Thursday’s practice due to being sick, is expected to be ready for Sunday’s game.
Daboll also told reporters that kicker Graham Gano, on IR since Week 2, but whose 21-day window was opened this week, continues to trend toward being activated for Sunday, and that punter Jamie Gillan, sidelined the last four weeks with a left hamstring issue, is also trending toward a return.
Receiver Darius Slayton (concussion) was ruled out by the team on Thursday and did not make the trip to Munich.
Check back later for the full injury reports and game statuses for both teams.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Jamie Gillan
P
Left Hamstring
Limited
Limited
Dexter Lawrence II
DT
NIR - Rest Day
DNP
Limited
-
Darius Slayton
WR
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Ty Summers
LB
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Achilles
DNP
DNP
Greg Van Roten
G
Shoulder
DNP
Limited
Graham Gano*
K
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
Theo Johnson
TE
Knee/Back
Limited
Limited
Chris Hubbard
OT
Illness
--
DNP
Matt Adams
LB
Calf
--
Limited
Darius Muasau
ILB
Hamstring
--
Limited
Jason Pinnock
Abdomen
Abdomen
--
Limited
Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report.
* Denotes player is on IR and has been designated to return.
Carolina Panthers Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Jadaveon Clowney
OLB
NIR - Rest/Knee
DNP
Full
Ikem Ekwonu
OT
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Taylor Moton
OT
NIR-Rest
--
DNP
Jaycee Horn
CB
NIR - Rest
DNP
Full
Chubba Hubbard
RB
NIR - Rest
DNP
Full
Josey Jewll
LB
NIR - Rest
DNP
Limited
A'Shawn Robinson
DE
NIR - Rest
DNP
Full
Adam Thielen
WR
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DeShawn Williams
DE
Illness
DNP
Full
Xavier Woods
S
NIR-Rest/Shoulder
DNP
Limited
Lonnie Johnson, Jr.
S
Quadricep
Limited
Limited
Jamme Robinson
S
Knee
Limited
Limited
Ja'Tavion Sanders
TE
Wrist/Ankle
--
Limited
Jonathon Brooks
RB
Knee
Full
Full
Jaden Crumedy
DT
Ankle
Full
Full
Jordan Fuller
S
Hamstring
Full
Full
Feleipe Franks
TE
Concussion
Full
Full
Tommy Tremble
TE
Back
Full
Limited
D.J. Wonnum
OLB
Quadricep
Full
Full