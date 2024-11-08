Giants Country

Giants Concerned About Safety Jason Pinnock's Status for Sunday

Pinnock appeared on the Giants' injury report on Thursday, and head coach Brian Daboll said there's concern about his status for Sunday's game against Carolina.

Patricia Traina

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock (27) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. / John Jones-Imagn Images
New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock’s status for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers in Munich is a concern, according to head coach Brian Daboll.

Pinnock showed up on the team’s injury report on Thursday with an abdominal strain. He was listed as limited in Thursday’s practice, and his status for Sunday will all come down to what he is able to do in practice on Friday and in the team’s walk-through Saturday.

If Pinnock is inactive, Dane Belton will get the start.

In other injury news, left tackle Chris Hubbard, who missed Thursday’s practice due to being sick, is expected to be ready for Sunday’s game. 

Daboll also told reporters that kicker Graham Gano, on IR since Week 2, but whose 21-day window was opened this week, continues to trend toward being activated for Sunday, and that punter Jamie Gillan, sidelined the last four weeks with a left hamstring issue, is also trending toward a return.

Receiver Darius Slayton (concussion) was ruled out by the team on Thursday and did not make the trip to Munich. 

Check back later for the full injury reports and game statuses for both teams.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Jamie Gillan

P

Left Hamstring

Limited

Limited

Dexter Lawrence II

DT

NIR - Rest Day

DNP

Limited

-

Darius Slayton

WR

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Ty Summers

LB

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

Achilles

DNP

DNP

Greg Van Roten

G

Shoulder

DNP

Limited

Graham Gano*

K

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

Theo Johnson

TE

Knee/Back

Limited

Limited

Chris Hubbard

OT

Illness

--

DNP

Matt Adams

LB

Calf

--

Limited

Darius Muasau

ILB

Hamstring

--

Limited

Jason Pinnock

Abdomen

Abdomen

--

Limited

Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report.

* Denotes player is on IR and has been designated to return.

Carolina Panthers Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Jadaveon Clowney

OLB

NIR - Rest/Knee

DNP

Full

Ikem Ekwonu

OT

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Taylor Moton

OT

NIR-Rest

--

DNP

Jaycee Horn

CB

NIR - Rest

DNP

Full

Chubba Hubbard

RB

NIR - Rest

DNP

Full

Josey Jewll

LB

NIR - Rest

DNP

Limited

A'Shawn Robinson

DE

NIR - Rest

DNP

Full

Adam Thielen

WR

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DeShawn Williams

DE

Illness

DNP

Full

Xavier Woods

S

NIR-Rest/Shoulder

DNP

Limited

Lonnie Johnson, Jr.

S

Quadricep

Limited

Limited

Jamme Robinson

S

Knee

Limited

Limited

Ja'Tavion Sanders

TE

Wrist/Ankle

--

Limited

Jonathon Brooks

RB

Knee

Full

Full

Jaden Crumedy

DT

Ankle

Full

Full

Jordan Fuller

S

Hamstring

Full

Full

Feleipe Franks

TE

Concussion

Full

Full

Tommy Tremble

TE

Back

Full

Limited

D.J. Wonnum

OLB

Quadricep

Full

Full

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

