Giants Daniel Jones Named a Fantasy Football Sleeper
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is facing a prove-it season in 2024. The sixth-year quarterback struggled last season before falling to injury, and many continue to doubt if he is the franchise quarterback he was drafted to be.
This season, Jones will have a healthier offensive line than last year, one that was upgraded with offseason signings that bolstered the interior. He will also have more weapons, and head coach Brian Daboll will likely become the team's play-caller.
If Jones fully recovers from his torn ACL, the circumstances around him should set him up for success.
- RELATED: Is 2024 Daniel Jones’s Yeat to Shine? (podcast)
Because of these circumstances, Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke believes Jones could be a sleeper quarterback in fantasy football.
"Jones finished as the QB9 in 2022, in large part thanks to his rushing ability. His 708 rushing yards ranked fifth at the position, while his seven rushing touchdowns tied for third," Jahnke wrote.
"He recorded a below-average big-time throw rate and an above-average turnover-worthy throw rate, but his volume in the running and passing game was enough to vault him into the top 10. Jones did not get off to a strong start in 2023 before dealing with injuries that decimated the rest of his season."
Jahnke also argues that Jones could match his 2022 production because, in part, he has better receivers to throw to this season. Jahnke also believes that Jones will benefit from how the Giants will manage their offense.
"This year, Jones has Malik Nabers as his new lead wide receiver," Jahnke said. "Wan'Dale Robinson is healthy and should be his second-best option. Jalin Hyatt hadn't earned much playing time while Jones was healthy last year, but he should also be part of the mix.
“The Giants also generally ran the ball more than most teams when they had a lead, and they also ran more than most when playing from behind. That was in large part because they had Saquon Barkley. Now, Devin Singletary is at running back. This season, it's clear the Giants will put things in Jones' hands to determine if he can be the future at the position."
The Giants would love for nothing more than to see Jones have a “Comeback Player of the Year” type of campaign. He’ll start his quest to justify their faith in him next week when the team’s veterans reports to training camp on July 23.