Giants DBs Coach Jerome Henderson On What He Likes About Rookie Safety Tyler Nubin
New York Giants defensive backs coach.passing game coordinator Jerome Henderson is all for competition among his group, and he’s certainly been getting the most out of this summer watching young safeties Dane Belton and Tyler Nubin battle it out.
Nubin, the team’s second-round draft pick, started this summer behind the eight ball thanks to an injury. That allowed Belton, who is entering his third season, to take a lead in the competition at safety left vacant when Xavier McKinney signed with the Packers in free agency.
Belton has, in fact, looked so impressive that last week, defensive coordinator Shne Bowen said the job was his to lose. But Nubin, highly regarded as the best safety in this year’s draft class, is doing all he can to make sure Belton loses the job.
“Nubin hadn't had a chance to be out there very much, and you know, he got his first real action in the game (against the Detroit Lions),” said Henderson. “And you know, he did some good stuff, but I thought Dane played well too. So we're still working through that one. They're both going to get reps.”
Bolton played a total of 12 snaps with the starting defense, nine of those at free safety and one in the slot. He didn’t record any stats in those snaps, but his deep coverage was positive.
Nubin also got a starting assignment for Jason Pinnock, getting 18 snaps–11 at free safety, five in the box, and two in the slot. His stat line included one missed tackle when he overreacted to a wide receiver screen and allowed the one-pass target against him to be completed for three yards.
Still, there’s much to like in the rookie’s game, notably his length and deep coverage ability.
“Really physical,” Henderson said when asked what Nubin showed in the game. “You know, there's a play where, you know, the guard's pulling and he goes and knocks him on his big boy. He's really competitive, really confident. Just gotta let that play out and see how it plays out.”
Henderson chuckled when reminded of the scene in Hard Knocks in which he was gushing over Nubin as a prospect.
“His intensity and his energy and his focus just jumps off the tape at you when you watch the tape,” Henderson said.
“And then when you get him here live, you see how important football is to him and how much he cares, and how much of an impact he can have on others because he cares so much. And that's something that we were absolutely intrigued by, and that's why he is here.”