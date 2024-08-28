Giants Defense Lands in Middle of Pack in New Ranking
The New York Giants defense might have a new coordinator in Shane Bowen, but that hasn’t done much to raise expectations outside of 1925 Giants Drive.
Sheil Kapadia of The Ringer, who ranked every NFL defense ahead of the 2024 season, has the Giants ranked No. 16.
"The Giants defense was more mediocre than terrible last season, finishing 21st overall,” Kapadia wrote. “In the offseason, head coach Brian Daboll replaced coordinator Wink Martindale with Shane Bowen. Bowen spent the previous three seasons with the Titans, where his defenses ranked 10th, 19th, and 18th."
There have been some new additions along the Giants' defense, the most notable being the trade for star pass rusher Brian Burns. Burns will join forces with Kayvon Thibodeaux and All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence on the defensive line. Kapadia cited the addition of Burns having the potential to make their pass rush elite.
"There is potential here for an excellent pass rush. The Giants made a good trade for edge defender Brian Burns. And Burns, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, and third-year player Kayvon Thibodeaux should make for a tough group for opposing offensive lines to handle."
The major question hovering over the Giants' defense is the secondary. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson wasn't retained, allowing second-year cornerback Deonte Banks to step up into the No.1 role.
The Giants will need Banks to make more than just a year-two leap, as he's now expected to lead the cornerback unit. The spot opposite Banks is in question the most, as players such as Cor'Dale Flott and Nick McCloud have been asked to take on that role to no avail. They've been getting beat all training camp, and while that isn't 100% translatable to the regular season, it's a sign that the Giants should still address the position before Week 1.
"The case for the Giants being better than last season starts with the Burns addition. It’s also key for second-year corner Deonte Banks to make the leap. If that doesn’t happen, this secondary will be in trouble. The case against the Giants being better than last season involves takeaways. Last year, they gained the most EPA on turnovers of any defense. That is highly unlikely to repeat."
While the secondary is mostly inexperienced, there's some hope for the safety unit. Despite losing Xavier McKinney in free agency, the Giants still have Jason Pinnock and Dane Belton as the last line of defense. Rookie Tyler Nubin is also expected to be a major contributor and potential starter in his first season.
Kapadia also likes the middle of the defense, as anchored by linebackers Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden.
"I like the pass rush. I like Bowen,” Kapadia said. “And I like that the Giants have some young pieces with upside in the secondary. I think this can be a frisky unit."