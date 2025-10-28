Giants Defensive Legend Says NY Giants Defense is Learning How to Win Games
The New York Giants defense has talent and should be a lot better than its current league rankings after nine games—29th overall, 30th against the run, 24th against the pass, and 26th in points allowed — currently indicate.
So why aren’t they?
“I think it's kind of a tale of two teams,” retired Giants legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame legacy candidate Carl Banks told New York Giants On SI last Friday via phone during an appearance in East Lansing as part of the Venmo pop-up event before the Michigan State-Michigan gridiron clash this past weekend.
“There are times where they're playing above the stats, and then they just, it seems, take on the personality that they've been trying to shed for the better part of a season and a half now, where it's just the lapses in details.
“When you look at the talent and you look at the individuals, you see where this team can be, and then when you look at games, there's some growth that has to happen. But I do feel like they're getting to a place where they're learning how to win games.”
To Banks’ point regarding the defense, which has had some injury issues all season long, in Weeks 1-3, Big Blue, which was still kind of rounding into shape, allowed opponents 405.3 yards per game, 153.3 rushing yards/game, and 252 passing yards/game.
In Weeks 4-8, two of those numbers improved: 368.6 yards/game and 222.4 passing yards/game. Meanwhile, the rushing yardage, thanks to the Giants allowing 267 yards on the ground to the Eagles, swelled to 146.2 yards per game.
It’s progress, but it’s also been slow, and more of a case of one step forward, two steps back for a Giants defense that has enough talent to be a top-15 unit.
The challenge for the Giants' defense, and in particular head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, is that it's a race against the clock to show enough forward progress in these final nine games to avoid having team ownership enact a change.
“I use the term mental endurance and mental stamina,” Banks said when asked why there has been a struggle with consistency on the defensive side of the ball.
“I mean, it's when you have not been in a culture that has emphasized details and having the type of players that can execute, you have to learn how to do that.
“It's painful, but every lesson, every loss where you can point to one particular thing is the lesson that they have to learn and that they have to go through to get to a point culturally to where they demand of themselves a complete football game.”
Win as a unit, lose as a unit
While it’s easy to point a finger at Bowen, the low-hanging fruit in the equation, Banks believes there’s much more to the picture.
“I think it's one of these deals where everybody is in it together and that they've gotta be better all around the board,” he said.
“There are things you can point to coaching-wise and say, ‘Okay, that can be better.' But there are also things where you see that it's user error. And I say ‘user error,’ I mean that's the players missing tackles in crucial times of the game and making mental errors when you need to be really focused.
"When you look at the Denver game–and I keep using that as a glaring example of lack of detail, but also, you know, situational awareness–you have a defense that didn't have its strength on the field in terms of their defensive line, but the players they had on the field still did not execute when they were in position to do so. They all have to get better at what they do to be a successful team.”
Showing Pride
Banks, who played on some of the best defenses in the Giants' franchise history, was back in East Lansing at his alma mater this past weekend to cheer on the Spartans against the Wolverines.
He also proudly helped promote Venmo and its newly branded MSU debit card. Venmo is a leading social payments platform that helps people manage and move their money safely and securely.
“As a father who has put five kids through college, I know these transactions can be difficult when you're trying to send money or get money to your kids or things of that nature,” Banks said during Venmo's transformation of the FieldHouse into Venmo Hall.
“I just think it's a great opportunity to make life easy for college students,” Banks added. “There are many rewards that are tied to the use of the card.”
Venmo has been traveling across college campuses this fall, setting up pop-up halls for various college communities, including MSU, Penn State, Rutgers, Illinois, Iowa, and Washington.
The Venmo Debit Cards give users access to exclusive perks and new limited-time offers, designed to enhance the gameday and school-year experience.
