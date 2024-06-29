Giants Defensive Ranked as a Middling Unit
The New York Giants have plenty of positional question marks as the 2024 season approaches, but one unit that has recently been a strength is the defensive line, led by two-time Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence II.
But despite the presence of Lawrence, who arguably is one of if not the top interior defensive players in the league now that Aaron Donald has retired, Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson ranked the Giants' best unit at No. 18 league-wide because of some questions regarding the rest of the supporting cast.
"Dexter Lawrence is a unique player, winning at a greater rate and with far more volume than any other nose tackle in the game when rushing the passer," Monson wrote.
"Adding Brian Burns in the offseason gives the Giants a much better threat on the edge, and now the team needs Kayvon Thibodeaux to take a step forward. Though he got into double-digit sacks in Year 2, he had just 43 quarterback pressures from 520 pass-rushing snaps, and his PFF pass-rushing grade declined from his rookie season."
It is fair to say that Lawrence has a case as the best interior player in the league post-Aaron Donald. Lawrence fits the mold of the Donald-like interior, a traditional space-eater who is athletic and able to affect the passing game, whether collapsing the pocket or disengaging blockers and pursuing the quarterback. Lawrence is arguably the most valuable player to the team as a whole.
When it comes to Thibodeaux, one could assume he will be even better in Year 3 thanks to an upward trajectory and the addition of Burns, whose presence can only benefit Thibodeaux.
The players not mentioned by Monson bring the most intrigue. The addition of Jordan Phillips will bring depth to an interior room that includes Jordon Riley and D.J. Davidson, who can fill multiple roles on the defensive line.
Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari has shown flashes of promise but has not been able to develop into an every-down player thanks to injuries. His role will be situational, especially with the addition of Burns.
The biggest question mark for the Giants defensive line is who will be the 3-technique. The Giants haven’t really found the long-term answer to that question since trading away Leonard Williams to the Seahawks last year.
A’Shawn Robinson filled that role once Williams was traded and did a good enough job. But he has since gone to Carolina in free agency, leaving a competition brewing between Davidson and Ryder Anderson, among others.
The Giants' defensive front has one of, if not the best, position coaches in the league in Andre Patterson. Patterson has a long history of developing highly productive players and is someone Lawrence heavily credits with helping him blossom into an All-Pro.
Patterson and the team's young talent are all reasons to believe that the defensive front will probably rank much higher by season’s end than its current middle-of-the-pack ranking.