Giants a Very Early Underdog Against Commanders in Week 1

No surprise here as the Giants will likely continue to be an underdog until they prove otherwise.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) poses with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) after the game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
The 2025 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday, and the very early betting odds for Week 1 games are already out. To no great surprise, the New York Giants, a frequent underdog last season, picked up right where they left off.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the opening odds for the  Giants’ Week 1 road game against the Washington Commanders has the Giants as a seven-point underdog.  

The Giants’ opening as an underdog is no surprise, given how they finished last season with a franchise-low three wins. Interestingly, general manager Joe Schoen left the starting offense mostly intact, except for the quarterback position, where, other than Tommy DeVito, the team has all new faces in that room.

Among them are Russell Wilson, who is penciled in as the starting quarterback for the upcoming season, and Jameis Winston, who is penciled in as QB2. Wilson and Winston are experienced quarterbacks capable of slinging the ball down the field.

The Giants’ brass hopes that with Wilson under center, the offense will be able to generate far more than the  16.1 points per game they averaged last season. That average ranked 31st in the league, just ahead of the Cleveland Browns' 15.2 points per game.

There is also first-round pick Jaxson Dart, whom the team believes can be their future franchise quarterback. 

Dart impressed onlookers during the recently completed two-day rookie minicamp. During 7-on-7 drills, he threw the ball with accuracy and decisiveness. He also impressed with how he conducted the huddle and handled the media.

Dart, however, probably won’t take over the Giants' offense for a while. Head coach Brian Daboll seems determined to have Dart sit and learn this season behind Wilson and Winston, which probably wouldn’t be a bad idea given the challenging schedule that awaits the Gants in 2025. 

The Giants' setting up to have two veterans in front of Dart more or less seals the deal regarding their developmental plan for Dart, who told reporters that this will be the first time he’ll be riding the pine since he started playing football. 

But Dart emphasized that he was on board with the plan laid out for him and that he would also be ready should a change in the timeline necessitate him stepping in under center this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

