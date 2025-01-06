Giants Fans React on Social Media to Team's Decision to Keep Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll
The verdict is in for the New York Giants, and they are running it back another year with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll at the controls.
The announcement was made early Monday morning via a team statement and as one might have guessed, the news was met with mixed reactions among the fan base that took to social media to express their feelings.
Some were upset, understandably so following the team's 3-14 record, a franchise worse single-season mark. Others seemed willing to give the team the benefit of the doubt with the decision.
One fan believes a boycott is in order for the 2025 season, as if that is going to hurt the Giants, The fan cites bad contracts authorized by ownership and recommended by Schoen and his staff.
And with the decision having been made, some fans are left to dream of what might have been.
Another fan, who opposed the retention, was happy the Giants made a plan and stuck to it.
Still, some fans are so upset to the point where they, as of right now, plan to boycott Giants games next year...
...while others, like this fan, will be in the market for a new team to root for.
Based on the initial reactions, most of the joy over the Giants' decision came from fans of other NFC East teams.
Another Giants fan thought losing running back Saquon Barkley was the lowest the franchise could get. He now confessed he was mistaken.
You knew that Eagles fans couldn't resist weighing in on the decision, right?
While most fans were outraged, some seem willing to keep an open mind.