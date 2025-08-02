Giants Country

Giants GM Joe Schoen Makes Startling Admission About Quarterback Rebuild

Joe Schoen said he was told by some FA quarterbacks to not bother with them if he intended to do this in the draft.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen made quite the reveal during an interview with WFAN earlier this week regarding the quarterback situation.

The Giants' fourth-year general manager told hosts Tiki Barber, Evan Roberts, and Shaun Mourash that during the free agency period, some veteran quarterbacks wanted nothing to do with the Giants if they intended to draft a quarterback in the first round.

“It’s one of those deals,” Schoen said. “We would not guarantee anybody that we wouldn’t draft a quarterback. There were a couple of people at that position in free agency who said ‘Hey, if you don’t promise us you won’t take a quarterback in the first round, then don’t even [talk to us].”

Schoen didn’t disclose which quarterback(s) made that request of him, and declined to answer a follow-up question posed by Roberts if one of the quarterbacks was Aaron Rodgers, who ultimately signed with the Steelers.  

 “I don’t know who’s going to be there, we don’t know how the draft is going to unfold, so I’m never gonna promise that and then break a promise,” Schoen said.

The Giants ended up signing Jameis Winston and then a few days later, they signed Russell Wilson during free agency. 

A month later, they traded up for Ole Miss signal caller Jaxson Dart at No. 25 after selecting Penn State outside linebacker Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall.

Head coach Brian Daboll named Wilson as the team’s starter on the first day of training camp, but left the door open for a possible competition for his backup between Winston and Dart, who have taken turns running the second team offense.

Interestingly, a year ago, when the Giants flirted with the possibility of signing Wilson after his release from Denver, the deal wasn’t consummated because Schoen reportedly wouldn’t promise Wilson a chance to compete for the starting job.

The Giants instead insisted that Daniel Jones, who was recovering from a torn ACL suffered the season prior, would be the starter once healthy.

The Giants would then later find themselves in quarterback hell when Jones didn’t work out and was released, leaving the quarterback duties to Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito, and Tim Boyle, with Lock taking on most of the heavy lifting at the position. 

