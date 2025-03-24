Giants Go QB at No. 3 in New Mock Draft Despite Addition of Jameis Winston
After drawing things out for almost two weeks since free agency began, the New York Giants have finally landed a veteran quarterback in Jameis Winston. The only caveat is that they’re still searching for another arm to complement him for the 2025 season and beyond.
The Giants came into the offseason needing to secure two quarterbacks, a veteran bridge option, and a potential rookie prospect who could become the long-awaited franchise guy in a year, if not right away.
The relentless waiting game for ex-Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers delayed the first half of that equation.
Even though Russell Wilson remains an option, the Giants elected to go the cheaper route with Winston on a two-year, $8 million contract. Winston is currently projected to be the starter in Week 1, barring another addition.
What’s next? Well, the Giants are not letting their new signing deter them from pursuing a novice in the top three of the NFL Draft, and that is exactly what plays out in a new Pro Football Network mock draft where the Giants stay focused on obtaining a signal caller.
In this mock exercise, the first two selections feature the Tennessee Titans taking Cam Ward with the first pick and the Cleveland Browns grabbing edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 2. This scenario left New York to select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at No. 3.
“[The Giants] have the pieces of a developing roster and need a quarterback to take the spotlight. Sanders is the quarterback built to take that spotlight and shine,” PFN analyst Ben Rolfe said. “He may not make the “wow” plays Ward does, but he is the safer projection to the NFL regarding talent.
“The signing of Winston means that Sanders does not have to start Week 1. However, he will have a chance to compete alongside Winston and potentially earn that No. 1 role. This takes some pressure off Sanders, but it doesn’t put him in a spot where he has one of the more established veterans to compete with.”
The Giants’ quarterback situation has been so tricky to navigate because of the dilemma that’s been staring them in the face in advance of the 2025 campaign: the poignant demand from co-owner John Mara to hold a competitive roster next year.
This decree has seemingly placed Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll on the hot seat, and they are contemplating the all-veteran approach to securing the quarterback position amid a talent-thin quarterback class.
That's why the Giants are reportedly willing to continue waiting for Rodgers or Wilson to come around even with Winston on board.
If the Giants were to sign another veteran arm to join Winston, it would take away the logic behind drafting a rookie next month at No. 3. Selecting Sanders at No. 3 should mean that he would either assume the job right away or learn behind a mentor like Winston before receiving the reins.
One also can’t rule out the Browns selecting Sanders, which would leave the Giants without an option. Still, this mock project projects differently, and unless they find a way to move up or Ward is surprisingly there at their pick, it might behoove the Giants organization to draft Sanders and at least have a pro-ready guy to mold.
They have started bringing in the pieces to create some optimism, but the final piece to the puzzle is the quarterback, who can lead the huddle and put the ball into his playmaker's hands to make big plays.
