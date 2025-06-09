Giants IDL Darius Alexander a Potential Top Summer Breakout Candidate
The youth movement is sweeping the New York Giants. In an offseason where much of the emphasis was on finding a veteran quarterback and adding pieces to quickly improve the team, this franchise's long-term health will be shaped by its young talent.
The 2025 rookie class is particularly crucial in determining the direction the Giants are heading.
Abdul Carter is the best prospect in the group and maybe the entire country. Jaxson Dart is the quarterback-in-waiting. Cam Skattebo is the gritty running back who takes fans back to a simpler and much more successful time.
Those aforementioned players, especially the first-rounders, must reach their potential if this team is going to wind up anywhere worthwhile. However, the key to unlocking a complete defensive attack, which is crucial for New York to reach its full potential on defense, is defensive lineman Darius Alexander.
The Giants' run defense was a major failing of the unit, hence why general manager Joe Schoen used the No. 65 overall selection on the Toledo defensive tackle. He was one of the best run-stoppers in the country, taking advantage of his tantalizing blend of size and agility to limit big runs.
Alexander has not been active during the OTAs open to the media, and head coach Brian Daboll has not provided a reason why.
It’s assumed that there is an injury of some sort involved, which is a mild concern given that Alexander is a rookie transitioning from a smaller school program, but the real concern would kick in if he’s not ready to go by training camp late next month.
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report is optimistic about how the 24-year-old, who turns 25 in August, will do in the coming months, so much so that he named him the Giants’ top summer breakout candidate.
"Dexter Lawrence II is one of the more underappreciated talents in the league at defensive tackle, but the Giants don't have many answers outside of him," he said. "Third-round pick Darius Alexander could help in that department.
"B/R scout Matt Holder is high on the Toledo product and believes he ‘could easily become a first-stringer.’ He brings a good combination of play strength against the run with an explosive first step to be a disruptor."
There is reason to think that both Ballentine and Holder are right about Alexander, and if they are, then Schoen got an absolute bargain in the draft.
The Giants could have a tough decision to make come September
New York's depth in the trenches has already been on display during OTAs, but the interior defensive line remains a question mark. Although Lawrence is one of the best at his position, his singular dominance has not translated to many team wins in the last couple of years. He needs a reliable running mate.
Alexander can be that guy. The 2024 Second-Team All-MAC selection is older than most rookies, but that also means he comes in with plenty of experience. He played in 58 games at Toledo, using that time to hone his footwork and discipline.
Alexander is seemingly poised for a smooth transition. Once he gets in sync with the rest of the defensive line and picks up defensive coordinator Shane Bowen's system, he should excel on the practice field.
Alexander's numbers do not stand out when examining each statistic individually, but they effectively illustrate his superb versatility. He recorded 3.5 sacks, 17 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and an interception that he brought back for a touchdown last season.
The 6-foot-4, 310-pound native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, can leave his mark in multiple areas, shoring up the Giants' run defense once and for all. A strong summer showing will make a possible emergence more likely.
While he might not immediately leap past Roy Robertson-Harris on the depth chart, at least not in the beginning, with a strong summer camp, Alexander will force Big Blue's hand in giving him an important role sooner than later.
