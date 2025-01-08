New York Giants DL Dexter Lawrence II Named to Players All-Pro Team
Not all was lost for the New York Giants in their 2024 season.
Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, who began the season looking to establish himself as the best interior defensive lineman in the league following the retirement of Rams future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, was named to his third Players' All-Pro Team following a league-wide vote, the NFL Players Association.
The honors, first unveiled during the 2022-23 season, are based on votes by the players who select their peers representing the best at 23 different positions. Lawrence, who missed five games this season after suffering a dislocated elbow on November 28, was still deemed eligible for voting consideration, earning the award for a third time since its inception.
Lawrence, the second of three Giants’ first-round draft picks in 2019, finished as the team leader in sacks with 9.0 despite his extended absence. His sack total also ranks third among interior defensive linemen, behind Seattle’s Leonard Williams (11.0) and Miami’s Zack Sieler (10.0), per NFL year-end stats.
The nine sacks represent a single-season high for Lawrence, who remarkably was able to rack up that total despite routinely seeing double-team blocks on the majority of his pass-rushing snaps this season.
Lawrence, the only Giants player voted to this year’s Pro Bowl, finished his abbreviated season with 44 tackles (23 solos), eight tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, one pass breakup, and a forced fumble.
Lawrence, who set out to show the league that he was more than just a two-down run-stuffer, now has 30 career sacks, which is good for 13th in Giants franchise history and ranks third among the team’s defensive tackles.
Lawrence became the Giants' first defensive lineman to make three consecutive Pro Bowls since Hall of Famer Michael Strahan. He is also the franchise's first interior defensive lineman to earn three Pro Bowl selections since Rosie Grier.
THE 2024-25 PLAYERS’ ALL-PRO TEAM
Quarterback: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore)*
Running back: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia)
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco)**
Wide Receiver (2): Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota)*
Tight End: Brock Bowers (Las Vegas)
Left Tackle: Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay)
Left Guard: Joe Thuney (Kansas City)
Center: Creed Humphrey (Kansas City)
Right Guard: Chris Lindstrom (Atlanta)
Right Tackle: Penei Sewell (Detroit)
Edge Rusher (2): Myles Garrett (Cleveland)**, Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati)
Nose Tackle: Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants)**
Interior Defensive Lineman (2): Chris Jones (Kansas City)**, Jalen Carter (Philadelphia)
Off-Ball Linebacker (2): Roquan Smith (Baltimore)**, Fred Warner (San Francisco)**
Cornerback (2): Pat Surtain II (Denver)**, Derek Stingley (Houston)
Free Safety: Xavier McKinney (Green Bay)
Strong Safety: Kyle Hamilton (Baltimore)*
Kick Returner: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas)*
Punt Returner: Marvin Mims Jr. (Denver)
Core Teamer (2): Brenden Schooler (New England)*, Miles Killebrew (Pittsburgh)
Kicker: Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh)
Punter: Logan Cooke (Jacksonville)
Long snapper: Ross Matiscik (Jacksonville)*
*Denotes a two-time Players’ All-Pro selection
**Denotes a three-time Players’ All-Pro selection