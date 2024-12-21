Giants Leave Four Injured Players Behind for Week 16 Game vs. Falcons
The New York Giants announced that they have left four injured players at home ahead of this weekend’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Three of the four–inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (back), outside linebacker Patrick Johnson (knee), and offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie (concussion)--were declared out by the team on Friday.
The fourth player, cornerback Greg Stroman (shoulder/shin), was listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report and downgraded to out prior to the team’s departure to Atlanta on Saturday.
Okereke has now missed three straight games with his injury, which is reported to be a herniated disc. The team apparently hopes it will resolve itself with rest. It’s unclear if Okereke will be able to play again this season.
Rookie Darius Muasau has been starting in place of Okereke, with Micah McFadden believed to be wearing the radio in his helmet.
The Giants also have Dyontae Johnson (ankle) ready to activate off IR after opening his 21-day window on December 4. Johnson’s window is set to close on Dec. 24; if he is not activated, he will remain on IR for the rest of the year.
Patrick Johnson’s injury is new, having happened in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Johnson’s injury is “week to week” and could be longer.
Stinnie and Stroman also suffered their respective injuries in last week’s game. The Giants are expected to start Jake Kubas as left guard instead of Stinnie (who replaced Jon Runyan Jr after he was placed on IR).
As for Stroman, it looks as though the Giants could be getting some of their injured cornerback depth back.
Starter Deonte Banks (rib) is listed on the injury report as questionable, having missed multiple games. Dru Phillips (shoulder) and Cor’Dale Flott (quad/finger) did not receive an injury designation, so it’s assumed they will be good to go on Sunday.
The Giants have not yet announced whether they plan to elevate anyone from the practice squad for this week’s game. That won’t be known until after 4 p.m. ET today.