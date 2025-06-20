Giants Left Off NFL.com List of Teams with Most Productive Offseasons
The New York Giants spent this past offseason heavily overhauling a roster that finished 3-14 the previous year, with the goal of general manager Joe Schoen being to fortify as many areas of weakness as possible.
Schoen did that, adding lots of talent to the defensive line with a focus on run stoppers, offensive tackle depth in case of injury, pass-rushing depth, defensive secondary depth, and a revamped quarterbacks room.
Yet, despite these upgrades, the Giants were not among the five teams listed by NFL.com as having the most productive offseason.
Nick Shook, the author of the article, only focused on explaining why he chose the teams he did for his list, which included the Jets and the Commanders, so there’s no telling why he left the Giants off.
But if we were to take a guess, we’d say that perhaps the team’s decision to retain 10 out of the 11 starters on an offense that was among the league’s worst last year had something to do with the decision.
We can see why that might be the case. While the Giants appear to believe that the quarterback play last season hindered the offense, there were other factors beyond the quarterback play that might have prevented the Giants from being added to this list.
For one, the Giants were tied with the Packers and Chargers for the third-most dropped passes last year (33), which, had they been caught, might have improved the final quarterback (and perhaps scoring) numbers slightly.
Then there was the play of the offensive line. For the first five and a half weeks of the season, the starting offensive line of Andrew Thomas, Jon Runyan Jr, John Michael Schmitz, Greg Van Roten, and Jermaine Eluemunor was solid.
But when injuries hit the group, starting with the season-ending foot ailment Thomas suffered, the Giant's slide began to snowball, with Big Blue finishing tied for tenth with the Bengals for most average sacks allowed per game (2.8).
Given these factors, it’s not a surprise that the Giants, despite their productive offseason, were left off the writer Nick Shook’s list. The good news is that if the Giants take the kind of leap forward that their revamped talent suggests might be in store, it won’t matter.
More New York Giants Coverage
Six Things We Learned from Giants’ Spring Practices Giants Post-Minicamp 53-man Roster Projection
Paulson Adebo Named NY Giants' Best Offseason Giants Rookie Abdul Carter Makes Heartfelt AdmissionGiants WR Darius Slayton Offers Take on Possible 18-game SeasonGiants' Andrew Thomas Left Off Top 2020 Draft Pick List in New AnalysisGiants' Defensive Triplets Ranked in Top Half of League