Giants LT Andrew Thomas Undergoes Surgery for Lis Franc Injury
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas underwent surgery Wednesday morning to repair a lis franc injury in his left foot. He is expected to miss the rest of the season but should be ready by OTAs next spring.
Thomas was injured in the third quarter of the Giants’ 17-7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night during the team’s 16-play touchdown drive. He attempted to battle through the injury, but by the game’s end it was clear that he was laboring to do so.
Afterward, in the postgame locker room, Thomas seemed dejected about his performance–he allowed two sacks to defensive end Trey Hendrickson–and his ailing foot.
“Not great, but it's part of the game,” was his response when asked how he felt.
Thomas underwent an MRI on Monday to determine the exact nature of his injury. On Tuesday, he was in Charlotte, North Carolina, to meet with noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson for a consultation.
Given the nature of the injury, it was decided that he undergo surgery as soon as possible to be ready for next season.
Thomas, who signed a five-year, $177.4 million contract extension before the 2023 season, has had a history of foot and ankle problems since landing as the fourth overall pick in the 2020 draft. He underwent a procedure on his ankle following his rookie season.
Last year, he suffered a freak hamstring strain while chasing a blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown in Week 1. That injury led to him missing seven games. With his 2024 season now over, Thomas will have played in 16 games since signing his contract extension.
Thomas’s entire 2025 base salary of $16.4 million is fully guaranteed. He also has a base salary of $15,404,238 of his $15.9 million in 2026, which is fully guaranteed.
The Giants’ options to replace Thomas include backup lineman Joshua Ezeudu, who worked at left tackle during the spring and summer but who struggled with consistency.
The team could also flip Jermaine Eluemunor from right tackle to the left side and plug in Evan Neal, the seventh overall draft pick in 2022, at right tackle, where both offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and head coach Brian Daboll have said Neal has been working at exclusively.
The drawback to that plan is that the team would have to change up two positions on the offensive line instead of one.
A long-shot solution would be to sign a veteran off the street–Tyree Phillips has been mentioned as a possibility, but he’s reportedly not physically ready to return–but that option seems to be the least likely of the possibilities.