Giants Host Eagles: Top Storylines Ahead of Big NFC East Clash
It’s Eagles Week in East Rutherford for the New York Giants, and just because both teams are struggling this season—the Giants are 2-4 and the Eagles are 3-2—doesn’t make the game between the two NFC East rivals any less spicy.
Although the Eagles have been the victor more times than not this decade—in nine games (including the postseason), they have won six—the Giants kept the games played last season close, losing 33-25 on Christmas Day and winning 27-10 in the regular-season finale.
For Giants fans looking for a reason to believe, look no further than Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who this year has been a turnover machine but who has also struggled in games played against the Giants despite holding a 4-2 record. Hurts has thrown five touchdowns to six interceptions in the six games played against the Giants, against whom he also has a 57.2% completion rate.
This season, Hurts has thrown four interceptions and has five fumbles in five games. If he continues to play fast and loose, the Giants could benefit from having some short fields with which to work.
A win for the Giants against an Eagles team that happens to be banged up would go a long way toward easing the sting of last Sunday’s loss to the Bengals at home.
But before we get to the actual game, here’s a look at some of the storylines of interest that, depending on how they play out, could impact the game’s outcome.
Who’s Left (Tackle)?
The Giants received a crushing blow on Tuesday when it was learned that starting left tackle Andrew Thomas will likely miss an indefinite amount of time–perhaps even the rest of the season–with a foot injury, he suffered in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.
The blow is twofold: It takes the Giants' best offensive lineman out of the lineup and breaks up a unit that had played every snap together until last week and was coming into its own.
So now the question is, how do the Giants pick up the pieces? The likely scenario is for Joshua Ezeudu to get the start.
Last year, Ezeudu posted a 42.4 overall grade on Pro Football Focus, 130th out of 137 offensive tackles. His pass-blocking grade was 39.3, and his 95.0 pass-blocking efficiency rating was 88th.
However, it needs to be remembered that last year, Ezuedu was shoe-horned into the position at the last minute despite not having practised at it all spring and summer. That will not be the case, as he’s been taking snaps at left tackle since the spring.
The hope is that he has a better grasp on what he’s doing and is able to play his technique consistently, as he’s been coached by offensive line coaches Carmen Bricillo and James Ferentz.
Malik’s Return?
Speaking of injuries, the Giants hope to have star receiver Malik Nabers back this week following his concussion two weeks ago. Since suffering the injury, Nabers has been unable to practice, and his progress in the protocol has been slow.
The hope is that by the time the team is ready to practice on Wednesday, Nabers will at least have advanced to the phase where he is cleared to participate in practice on a non-contact basis, at which point he’d likely be limited.
If he is not at that stage by Wednesday, his chances of being ready for Sunday shrink, especially if he’s not doing any work on the side with a trainer. But there was some early-week optimism that Nabers would be further along in the protocol this week.
Seeing Green
This week marks running back Saquon Barkley’s return to MetLife Stadium, where he’ll be in a different locker room and wearing a different colored jersey.
Barkley seems to have maintained a fondness for the Giants coaches and the teammates he left behind when he signed with the Eagles in free agency, but don’t expect that fondness to mean he’ll be going soft on the Giants, just as don’t expect the Giants to go soft on Barkley.
Barkley already has two 100-yard rushing performances this season and has averaged 96.4 yards per game on the ground. Opponents have always had to game plan to stop Barkley, so it will be interesting to see what Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has up his sleeve to limit Barkley’s impact on the game’s outcome.
Getting Kicks
The Giants have other injured players whose status is worth watching, such as running back Devin Singletary (groin), who has missed two games. But with all due respect to the man they call “Motor,” all eyes will probably be on the Giants kicking situation this week.
Punter Jamie Gillan landed on the injury report late last week with a hamstring issue to his kicking leg. Matt Haack, signed to fill in for Gillan, punted well in his Giants debut.
The same can’t be said regarding the place-kicker. Graham Gano has been on injured reserve since straining his hamstring in Week 2 against Washington, but he’s eligible to come off IR this week.
His replacement, Greg Joseph, got off to a rocky start, then settled in for two games, and then last week, he went back to the rocky road, missing two 47+ yard field goals.
Gano hasn’t done much activity, at least during the part of practice that is open to the media, so it would be surprising if Gano’s 21-day window is opened today. Hamstrings are tricky injuries in that one needs to be certain they’re healed, lest engaging in activity that puts stress on the ligament too soon can undo weeks of rehab.