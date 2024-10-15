Giants Open Week 7 as Underdogs at Home vs. Eagles
It’s hard to fault Vegas odds makers for being down on the New York Giants this season, especially after how their 2024 campaign has unfolded.
So while it’s not a surprise that the Giants, according to FanDuel, are a three-point underdog at home this coming weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles, the fact that the Eagles, who have their own problems this year, are only favored by a field goal is a bit surprising, at least on a first glance.
The Eagles are 3-2 on the year, having alternated each week between a winning effort and a losing effort. Of their two losses, only one, Week 4 at Tampa Bay–was by more than two scores (33-16).
On the flip side, none of the Eagles’ three wins this season have come by more than seven points, which is probably why the opening line is set at a field goal.
Of late, the Giants have actually had a little better luck against the Eagles, whom they have a 3-8 regular-season record against dating back to 2020. The Giants’ last regular season victory came on January 7, 2024, in the 2023 regular-season finale.
The Giants also lost to the Eagles in the 2022 Divisional playoff round, 38-7.
The Eagles are averaging 21.2 points per game, and the Giants are averaging 16 points per game in a contest where the over/under is set for 43.5. The Giants' defense has held opposing offenses to well under their average point totals entering the game.
Sunday’s game marks the return of running back Saquon Barkley to MetLife Stadium.
