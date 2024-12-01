Giants Missteps the Team Will Need to Overcome
With the New York Giants being the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention this year, the mistakes made by the tandem of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have been piling up, especially as former players have gone on to thrive with other teams such as running back Saquon Barkley (Eagles), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (Seahawks), guard Kevin Zeitler (Lions) and safety Julian Love (Seahawks).
Meanwhile, the Giants are 8-21 in the two seasons after shocking the world with a 9-7-1 mark in 2022 that led to a postseason berth. The mistakes made by the Schoen-Daboll tandem have been many–arguably more so than the successes so far.
What mistakes have been the most glaring? Here are just a few.
The Daniel Jones Contract Extension
This one's pretty obvious, as the Giants' decision to believe in Jones ultimately failed. When Schoen and Daboll were hired in January of 2022, Jones was entering his fourth season, with his fifth-year option needing a decision. They ultimately declined, leading to tough negotiations the following offseason.
The Giants' declining Jones' option and then handing him a large deal one year later have amounted to two wasted seasons, with Jones appearing in just six games in 2023 and 10 in 2024.
What’s more, it’s fair to wonder if the Giants had buyer’s remorse, as Rich Eisen said on his podcast after the combine, over giving Jones the contract he got, especially considering the Giants tried to trade up in the 2024 draft for a new quarterback.
Even if you believe that the Giants were looking to “protect” themselves in the event Jones hadn’t been ready for the start of the 2024 season, no team looks to give up significant draft assets the way the Giants were willing to do so if they weren’t looking to go in a different direction at the position.
Now? Jones is in Minnesota, and not only do the Giants owe him a little more than $11 million in base salary this year (which was guaranteed at signing), but they’re on the hook next year for $22.2 million in dead money that might otherwise be enough to cover the first year of a contract for a veteran bridge quarterback with money left over.
Failing to Prioritize the Interior Defensive Line
The Giants have a monster in the middle with Dexter Lawrence II. His dominance began when this regime came in, as defensive line coach Andre Patterson suggested he move to nose tackle.
However, the team has failed to provide an adequate running mate with Lawrence, which has contributed to a lackluster run defense.
They brought in veterans Rakeem Nuñez-Roches and A'Shawn Robinson ahead of the 2023 season, but neither had been a true impact player. Robinson left in free agency for the Carolina Panthers and has thus far been solid with his new team.
Nunez-Roches has been okay but not impactful enough. And the Giants, who didn’t select any defensive linemen in this past year’s draft, went with youth on the defensive line: D.J. Davidson and Jordon Riley, both Day 3 draft selections, and UDFA Elijah Chatman.
Look no further than what happens when Lawrence is not on the field for proof of how glaring this mistake has been. Can’t remember the exact plays? Well, with Lawrence done for the season with a dislocated elbow, the run defense figures get even worse.
Letting Xavier McKinney Walk in Free Agency
Keeping homegrown talent is something that each NFL team should prioritize. Credit to Schoen and Daboll, who were able to extend players such as Lawrence and Andrew Thomas to multi-year deals.
They missed a big one in safety, Xavier McKinney, however.
The offseason talk had been about letting Saquon Barkley walk out the door, which is a different story. Barkley seemed determined to leave the Giants after his failed negotiations in 2023, combined with Schoen not being willing to assign him a market value.
But McKinney is a slightly different story in that unlike Barkley, whom the Giants tried to re-sign in the season dating back to 2022, no such attempt was made for McKinney, who is now having an All-Pro year for the Packers and leads the NFL in interceptions (7).
The Giants did draft Tyler Nubin in the second round, but worth noting here is that had one of the Giants' desired cornerbacks been there when they went on the clock in the second round, that likely would have been the pick ahead of Nubin.
Not Fixing the Offensive Line
Schoen and Daboll took a different approach toward fixing what seems to be a decade-long problem with this team: the offensive line. Their approach was to infuse it with veteran talent while having new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo work to develop the youth on the unit.
That hasn’t quite worked out this year as hoped, but an even bigger flaw has been Schoen’s inability to find offensive linemen in the draft who have shown a hint of promise.
The team will likely run it back next year with the offensive line it intended to have start the 2024 season before all the injuries hit the unit: left tackle Andrew Thomas, guard Jon Runyan, Jr., center John Michael Schmitz, guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, and tackle Evan Neal.
But it’s unlikely the Giants will exercise the option year in Neal’s contract, and it also remains to be seen if Joshua Eeudu, a third-round pick made by this regime, can find a home at guard on the offensive line.
Holding onto Veterans with Expiring Contracts
Schoen had a chance to trade edge rusher Azeez Ojulari and wide receiver Darius Slayton, who are on expiring contracts this year and don’t appear to be part of the team’s long-term plans.
He did neither, despite reports that Ojulari drew interest. Schoen reportedly didn’t want to give away players for next to nothing.
But here is where that thinking is flawed. If both Ojulari and Slayton go on to sign with other teams, the Giants are not assured of getting comp picks in 2026. However, had they traded one or both, they would have been guaranteed draft picks–even if they were Day 3 picks–to use in building up the team.