Giants Need More Pass-rush Production from Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns
The New York Giants’ 0-2 start has certainly not been what the team or its fan base has expected.
The reasons for the poor start are many, but one in particular that probably has a few people scratching their heads is what has happened to the Giants pass rush duo of outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns.
Through two weeks, the duo has combined for 11 tackles (five fewer than the team’s current tackle leader, cornerback Dru Phillips), three quarterback hits, two tackles for a loss (all by Thibodeaux), and zero sacks.
According to Thibodeaux, opponents have been proactive in trying to stop the duo before it has a chance to get started.
“They've been chipping both of us. And I think that's what's going to continue to happen,” Thibodeaux said. “Double-team (defensive lineman) Dex(ter Lawrence). And it's been a lot of like two-man routes.
“Even looking back at the first game we played, there were a lot of chips, and they were sending two-man routes. Second game, a little less than the first, but they still had some, too. So, I don't expect it to go away. I think with our D-line and the people we have, teams are going to continue to scheme around it. So, yeah, we have to be prepared for that.”
Thibodeaux, who last year posted 11.5 sacks, has yet to crack ESPN’s top-20 list of pass-rush win rate (PRWR), whereas Burns just made it onto the list with a 21% PRWR, tying him with Houston’s Danielle Hunter and Kansas City’s Chris Jones.
Burns, who has six wins, has been drawing double teams on 21% of his pass-rushing snaps, while Jones, who has five wins, has drawn double teams on 31% of his pass-rushing snaps.
When asked about the two prized pass rushers, Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen offered praise on Thibodeaux’s performance.
“I think he made major strides from Week 1 to Week 2. He challenged himself to come out here and work and prepare. You felt the urgency from him after Week 1, and it shows, with a total unit. Really pleased with him and his approach last week.”
And Burns?
“Burnsy–when we get the opportunities, we've got to take advantage of them,” he said. “There's a lot of chipping going on. … But, again, he tried to make the most of it. He showed up there late when we got the defensive penalty, the holding call on Dru (Phillips). Had a sack there that got negated.
“Just continue with both those guys. Stay on the attack. Stay on the attack. You don't know when all those opportunities are going to come all the time. Make sure we're ready to capitalize on them when they come.”
Thibodeaux and the Giants defense will have a chance at redemption this week, as they head to Cleveland. The Browns have been banged up, including their top three tackles in Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones. All three are expected to play, but this could be a game where the Giants could possibly take advantage.
Despite that, Thibodeaux isn't taking the challenge lightly, noting that Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson can be slippery when under pressure.
"The quarterback is a magician. Up front, they're very solid,” Thibodeaux said. “One of the bigger teams up front. They like to move people. They like to run the ball. So, you're definitely going to have to stop the run and be ready to set edges and get after the quarterback.
“You never cannot kind of look past anybody in this league. He's here for a reason. He's one of the highest-paid quarterbacks for a reason. So definitely not taking anything lightly on him.”