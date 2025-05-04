Giants Offense Hoping to Add Some Free-agent "Juice"
The New York Giants' work didn’t stop after the end of last weekend’s 2025 NFL draft, as general manager Joe Schoen’s staff was busy trying to convince specific undrafted free agents to join the team.
One such undrafted free agent who reportedly intends to sign with the team when it begins its three-day rookie minicamp on Thursday night was named the Giants’ best undrafted free-agent acquisition by Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic.
That player would be Ole Miss wide receiver Antwane Wells, Jr., Nicknamed “Juice” because when he was growing up, he used to run the ball a lot and juke people. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Wells still has that wiggle to his game, and he can create yards after the catch.
Wells started his college career during the 2020 campaign at James Madison University, where he played for two seasons.
In 2021, his final campaign there, he recorded 15 touchdowns, bringing his two-year total to 21 scores (116 receptions, 1,853 yards). During that campaign, Wells finished third in yards after catch (555) among 2025 draft-eligible receivers.
Wells transferred to South Carolina in 2022, where that season, he finished second in the SEC in receptions with 68 and fifth in receiving yards with 928. In 2023, a foot injury limited him to three games.
Last year, Wells played with Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart at Ole Miss, and in 13 games, Wells recorded 28 receptions for 553 yards and six touchdowns.
Over his five-year career, 1,461 of Wells’s 3,269 receiving yards have come after the catch (7.0 per catch average). That average would have topped any of the Giants' receivers on last year’s roster, including Malik Nabers, who led the Giants’ wide-outs with a 4.4 YAC/reception average.
The Giants rookies will begin reporting to the facility on Thursday. They’ll have two on-field workouts, one on Friday and the other on Saturday, and then will have meetings on Sunday before being dismissed.
