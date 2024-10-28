Giants Offense Needs to Take Advantage of This Against Steelers Defense
For the New York Giants to have any chance at success against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it is incumbent on the Giants’ passing game to have a good night against a nicked up Steelers secondary.
Cornerbacks Joey Porter, Jr. and Donte Jackson will be paired with nickel back Beanie Bishop, Jr. Bishop already victimized one New York quarterback this season when he picked off the Jets' Aaron Rodgers twice last Sunday night.
At safety, the Steelers two of the best in Minkah FItzpatrick and DeShon Elliott.
Last Sunday night Rodgers victimized the Steelers secondary for 276 yards, but he did have the two aforementioned interceptions. He also threw for one touchdown. For Jones to have a night like Rodgers did, he is going to have play better than he did last week against the Philadelphia Eagles when he was benched in the second half.
The problem the Giants have centers around Jones. He clearly has the weapons. Nabers has been nothing short of what the Giants expected when they used the sixth selection in the NFL Draft last season for him. The problem has been Jones arm stregnth and his deep ball accuracy.
Jones has not been very accurate on the deep ball, which keeps the Giants out of the end zone and out of Giants fans hearts.
Jones must avoid the Steelers secondary’s ability to intercept passes at will. Jones has gone against lesser defenses and had trouble getting the ball to his receivers. He is definitely going to have his hands full with Bishop & Co.
Fitzpatrick has not had any interceptions this season, but he is no novice when it comes to picking off short-armed quarterbacks. Fitzpatrick had six interceptions in 2022 when he was selected to the Pro Bowl. He was also selected as a first-team NFL All-Pro.
Elliott, who came over the Steelers as a free agent this offseason from Miami, has an interception and three passes broken up. Elliott, like Fitzpatrick, plays with tremendous physicality. They might not have the glorified statistics other players do, but they do a great job of separating receivers from the football.
The job is not insurmountable, but the Steelers will present a challenge. Nabers is going to have to set the tone early. If Nabers can create separation, it should help Slayton and Robinson as the corners might play a little further off the line. Jones also appears to have better games on the road, than he does at home.
Elliott (back) and Jackson (shoulder) were on the injury report this week, but both are good to go, but might be a step slower than normal. It would behoove Jones and his receivers to test them early and see how far they can push them.