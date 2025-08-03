Giants Offensive Line Aiming to Grab onto Stability
Inject any member of the New York Giants' offensive line with truth serum, and there’s a good chance they’ll all admit to being tired of being thought of as the weakest link on the team.
Unfortunately for them, that’s been their reality the past several years, a large part of that due to a lack of continuity. Per Pro Football Focus, the Giants’ 81.7 pass blocking efficiency rating was the third-worst in the league last year. Their pass-blocking issues, combined with ineffective quarterback play, significantly hindered the offense's ability to become explosive.
But this year, the Giants are hoping to change the narrative. For starters, they’re projected to have most of, if not all of the same starters from a year ago on the unit, which, after failing to work together all summer, started shaky before ultimately settling down until a Week 6 season-ending foot injury claimed left tackle Andrew Thomas.
But as with anything, the hope is that if the unit–Thomas, Jon Runyan Jr., center John Michael Schmitz, right guard Greg Van Roten, and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor– can stay together, Year 2 might yield different results.
“Definitely,” said Runyan, who, like Thomas, also had his 2024 season truncated due to injury.
“I think having that first year under our belt, especially with just the entire O-line room with (offensive line coach) Carm (Bricillo) and (assistant offensive line coach) James (Ferentz) in there, we kind of had an overhaul as the offensive line.
“(Now) we've had a full two offseason programs, two full training camps, and a full offseason with each other. And everybody's super comfortable. It's a great group of guys. Everybody works super hard. … And it's inspiring to kind of see the difference, where we're at from last year compared to this year.”
The real problem behind the offensive line's struggles last year was this.
The starting five wasn’t so much the issue for the Giants as was the lack of depth behind them once injuries started hitting the unit.
Losing Thomas, who is arguably the best offensive lineman they have, was particularly crushing because they didn’t have a suitable replacement for him, finally having to move Eluemunor from the right side to the left.
But Runyan believes the Giants, who have brought in tackles James Hudson III to fill in for Thomas this summer, are in a better position. At the same time, he sits on active/PUP, versatile rookie Marcus Mbow, and veteran Stone Forsythe to add to a returning cast of characters that includes Jake Kubas, Aaron Stinnie, Joshua Ezeudu, and Austin Schlottmann, should be a lot more better equipped to handle short- and long-term absences by the projected starters.
“I think we are preparing for whatever that scenario may be,” Runyan said.
“In the NFL, offensive line injuries happen all the time, and it's an unfortunate part of the game,” Runyan said.
“But it's the next man up mentality, and that's the kind of mentality we have as an offensive line. And the next guy in there has to do just as good a job as the guy who was before him. That's what we're carrying.”
