Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Reveals Lofty Career Goals
The New York Giants had high expectations for Kayvon Thibodeaux when they drafted him fifth overall out of Oregon in the 2022 NFL Draft. He began living up to the billing in Year 2 last season when he registered 11.5 sacks.
In 2024, he has high expectations for himself. In a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Thibodeaux told the host what he is setting out to accomplish, which included repeating his goal of topping Giants Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record (22.5).
"As long as I continue to play and continue to grow and develop, I always try to be the best,” Thibodeaux said. “I'm going for the record. And guess what? If I fall short, hopefully, I fall somewhere in the 15 to 20 [range]. But at the end of the day, I gotta try to be the best."
The only other NFL player to come close to breaking Strahan’s record so far has been Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt, who tied the record in 2021. Others have come close, such as Minnesota's Jared Allen (22 sacks in 2011) and Kansas City's Justin Houston (22 in 2014).
Generational talents like Aaron Donald (Ras) and J.J. Watt (Texans) have also gotten close. Donald posted 20 in 2018, and Watt had 20.5 twice in 2012 and 2014.
Thibodeaux was touted as one of the next great pass rushers in his draft class, along with the Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson. The Giants defender would likely earn that title if he comes close, matches, or even breaks Strahan's record.
Thibodeaux won't be alone on his mission this season, however. He will have new teammate Brian Burns, a talented edge rusher who has double-digit sack potential, on the field with him as well.
Thibodeaux said he has been enjoying getting to know his new teammate and described the connection with Burns as "real organic."
"I knew him back when I was a recruit in high school, and he was at Florida State," Thibodeaux said. "So, him coming to the Giants was like all the stars kinda aligning, right? Just being able to be on the field together, alongside [Dexter Lawrence], alongside Bobby Okereke ... It's going to be a sight to see."
Thibodeaux gushed enthusiastically about how the Giants' new defense under Shane Bowen will feature.
"It will look like a lot of celebrations, a lot of fun, a lot of excitement," Thibodeaux said.
"And a lot of chow-time on quarterbacks."