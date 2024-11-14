Giants OT Jermaine Eluemunor Reflects On Position Switch at Thanksgiving Food Event
The New York Giants are on bye this week, but that didn’t stop one player from giving back to his community.
Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, and rookie teammate Marcellus Johnson, teamed up with the American Eagle Food Pantry of Northern New Jersey, and spent his afternoon handing out over one hundred turkeys and Thanksgiving fixings.
‘I've always wanted to give back, especially where I grew up," Eluemunor said. "It's part of the job in the NFL to be part of your community and help out those in need.”
He also shared that giving back means more than just showing up and that he’s familiar with how it feels to need a little help.
“I grew up with government help,” he said. “I understand that around this time of year, it can be rough making ends meet, trying to provide for your family, and also putting food on the table. So, if I can help make one of those problems go away for a little bit and make things a little easier, that's real cool for me."
Aside from handing out turkeys, Eluemunor signed autographs, footballs, and took pictures with fans.
“It’s an honor to have [Jermaine] here,” said Noreen Caruso, Nonprofit Management Specialist of the American Eagle Food Pantry. “We love having all you guys here every year… It gives everybody the opportunity to just gather together and make it a better holiday.
The lineman has been making headlines recently for a switch to the offensive line on Sunday. Although he has played right tackle since Week 1, he was moved to left tackle last week, and former first-round pick Evan Neal took over the RT duties.
Since then, there has been much debate between Giants fans regarding where Eluemunor, who before the switch voiced a preference to stay at right tackle but added that he'd be open to moving to the left side if asked by the coaches, will play for the remainder of the season.
“It’s more so taking it a week at a time and seeing where I’m mostly needed,” Eluemunor said. “It’s not really matchup-based. It’s just what line (configuration) gives the team the best chance to win. Left tackle is the most important position on the field. That’s where I’m needed right now, so that’s where I’ll be.”
It’s not like the position is new to Eluemunor. He played it with Las Vegas for two years before transferring to New York this year.
“I think I’m in the position I’m in because I’ve shown I can play both left tackle and right tackle, Eluemunor said.
“Obviously, this season I believe I was playing right tackle at a high level. But who says I can’t do that at left tackle if I really buy into it and show, not only myself but the rest of the league that I can play left tackle at a high level, too, in a league that is desperate for tackles?”
The Giants return to action on November 24 when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium.