Giants OTA No. 9 Report: A Thought About the O-Line, No Word from Waller, and More
When New York Giants offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo spoke to the media last week, he was asked by yours truly if he had a certain cutoff date in mind regarding when he wanted the offensive line set.
“I'd like to think by the time you come out of your last preseason game, you pretty much know who your starting five are going to be,” he said.
“I don't fret this time of year. I jumble the starting groups, the vet group as I call it, and then everybody else and how we go through it.
“But I'd say for me, as we get later in the training camp, if we're not really set, you'll, you might see me a little worried, but until then, I'm not stressing at all.”
I mention this because two of Bricillo’s pupils have been limited this off-season, and both play the same position: offensive tackle.
The first is Evan Neal, who is recovering from season-ending ankle surgery. Whereas Neal was able to do some work in OTAs 3 and 5 (both of which were open to the media), he was on the side for OTA 9, which raised an eyebrow or two, considering he’s at least been able to go through warm-ups and work against air during installs.
It doesn’t need to be said that this is a big year for the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft. Neal has dealt with injuries in his first two seasons, and he’s also struggled to find a true comfort level at right tackle, a position he played one season during his time at Alabama.
What’s more, this time on the field, Neal appears to be missing—and to be fair, it’s unknown what he’s been able to do during the practices that have been closed to the media, though it wouldn’t be a surprise if it’s been the same as what the media has seen—are valuable teaching reps not just at tackle but also any cross-training at guard that Bricillo might have planned for Neal.
Simply put, this potentially means Neal will be behind for the start of training camp next month, and that’s a concern, considering the Giants are counting on him to be their starting right tackle.
The other concern involves Matt Nelson, the former Lions offensive lineman projected to be the team's swing tackle. Nelson has also been sidelined this spring, the reason for which is unknown.
However, as is the case with Neal, Nelson is missing some valuable reps and hands-on instruction from Bricillo regarding hand placement, footwork, and other technique tweaks that he might want from his players.
No one from the Giants has expressed any concerns about Neal, Nelson, or any of the injured players from last year not being fully ready to go for training camp, but this is a standard boilerplate sentiment we hear every year, given that it’s easier to be optimistic despite not knowing what the future will bring.
The point of concern is that the more snaps these players miss in what has been a “teaching camp,” as Daboll described it at the start of the spring, the more of a concern that these guys will be behind come training camp when they’re expected to hit the ground running.
The Adult in the Room
Giants head coach Brian Daboll has better things to do than to engage in a childish war or words with Nick Sirianni, his contemporary with the Philadelphia Eagles.
For those who missed it, two days ago, Sirianni told the story of how he responds when Giants fans he occasionally runs into get under his skin.
“You know, we got your best player," he said, referring to running back Saquon Barkley, whom the Giants signed in free agency after the Giants decided not to extend a contract offer to the running back this past off-season nor use the franchise tag on him a second time.
Barkley, who grew up in the Philadelphia area and attended college at Penn State, signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the Eagles. The Giants, meanwhile, pivoted to a sturdier and less expensive option in Devin Singletary to lead their running back committee this season.
Before that, Barkley, the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, recorded 5,211 regular season rushing yards on 1,201 carries, his rushing yardage including three 1,000-yard seasons.
But Barkley, who has been something of a feast or famine back when healthy, has also struggled to stay on the field.
He missed 14 games in 2020 after tearing his ACL on the grass field in Chicago’s Soldier Field, and he’s been inactive 11 other times due to injuries, including three games last season due to a high ankle sprain suffered at the end of the team’s Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
This isn’t the first time Sirianni, whose “best player” statement could be taken as a slight to defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, left tackle Andrew Thomas, and inside linebacker Bobby Okereke, has trolled the Giants.
He was caught on camera nodding his head up and down as the Eagles took apart the Giants in the 2022 divisional playoff rounds, an act that drew the ire of Giants fans and players alike.
When asked about Sirianni’s latest shot at Giants fans, Daboll said, “I love Giants fans.”
When asked a follow-up question, Daboll repeated his answer. And when asked if he felt the Eagles did get the Giants’ best player, Daboll said, “Look, I’m focused on OTAs. I’m focused on our football team--go out there and have a good practice.”
No Decision Yet from Waller
For those hoping that tight end Darren Waller would finally announce his retirement after months of reflection away from his teammates, everyone will have to wait a little longer for a puff of white smoke to come.
According to head coach Brian Daboll, Waller has still not communicated his intentions about his football future. And as far as Daboll is concerned, there’s no rush or pressure for the eight-year tight end to do so.
"We'll give him his time, and when he makes his decision, he makes his decision," Daboll said.
Waller has been contemplating his football future since the end of last season, ironically around the time he started ramping up his music career.
He’s already released new music videos, including one that captures the pain he’s experienced since his marriage to WNBA star Kelsey Plum fell apart.
The expectation remains that Waller will indeed call it a career. During a round of promotional interviews in April in support of Icy Hot, Waller said he hoped to decide by mid-June, which would put that timing around next week’s mandatory minicamp.
Speaking of the mandatory minicamp, all players under contract are required to attend, and those who don't are subject to being fined unless the head coach and/or general manager excuses them.
Status Quo for Daniel Jones
Quarterback Daniel Jones continues to make progress in his rehab from a torn ACL, but he’s still not yet at the point where he’s cleared to do 11-on-11 work.
“He's still making progress,” Daboll said before practice, adding that Jones would continue to work in 7-on-7 drills. “That's been the plan all along. We’ll assess after this week. But he's coming along, making progress.”
Jones, who looked sharp in 7-on-7 red-zone drills, connecting with Jalin Hyatt Wan’Dale Robinson and Malike Nabers for touchdowns, is no doubt champing at the bit to get into some 11-on-11 drills. Who could blame him with newcomers like Nabers, running backs Tyrone Tracy Jr and Devin Singletary, and tight end Theo Johnson?
But a balance must be struck here despite how good Jones might be looking running around out there.
Simply put, the Giants would be foolish to rush Jones into full 11-on-11 drills right now. To do so would be taking a risk that something will happen to create a setback in his recovery.
If he were to have a setback, the Giants would all but certainly be on the hook for his injury guarantee, which kicks in next off-season, if he is unable to pass a physical.
This is why it should not come as a surprise if the Giants are extra judicious with Jones’s 11-on-11 reps and why they will likely hold him out of preseason games this summer.
Other Notes
Receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski, who appeared to injure his foot or ankle last week, is likely done for the rest of the spring but should be ready for training camp next month.
“It wasn't over the top,” Daboll said of Olszewski’s injury. “He'll be good for training camp.”
Pass rusher Brian Burns was among those not spotted at the voluntary practice. Inside linebacker Micah McFadden was sidelined with an undisclosed ailment. Carter Coughlin took his place in the lineup.
Receiver Malik Nabers put on a show, snagging two deep balls for touchdowns, including a highlight reel catch on a ball Drew Lock threw on the move. Nabers not only snagged the ball, he also managed to stay in bounds for the score.
Cornerback Aaron Robinson, another player in a make-or-break year, was on the side with trainers. Robinson was on PUP all of last season as he continued his rehab from a torn ACL suffered the year prior and seemed to be forgotten.
Robinson's continued struggles to get on the field don’t bode well for his chances of making the roster this summer. It’s fair to wonder how far behind he might be in his development and whether there is a realistic chance of him catching up.