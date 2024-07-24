Giants QB Daniel Jones Cleared for Team Drills and Other Takeaways from Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll Press Briefing
New York Giants training camp is finally upon us and opened up with head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen addressing the media.
Quarterback Daniel Jones, after playing in just six games in 2023, has been fully cleared to participate in camp but will be eased back. Jones missed time with a neck injury in 2023 before tearing his ACL in his return against the Raiders.
Jones is set to count for $47,855,000 against the salary cap in 2024 in year two of a four-year contract extension.
Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, who signed with the Giants this offseason from the Raiders, will work at right tackle while Evan Neal is returning from injury.
Eluemunor came over this past offseason from the Raiders with offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo. The majority of his snaps have been played at right tackle but he has spent time at left tackle and both guard spots as well.
Aaron Stinnie is expected to fill in at guard for the time being. Stinnie started 11 regular season games and both playoff games for the Buccaneers in 2023.
One of the most discussed topics this offseason has been who will call plays this season for the Giants offense between Daboll or offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Daboll will radio in plays to the quarterbacks during camp but the decision has not been made officially for play-calling during the season.
First-round pick Malik Nabers will be used in a variety of ways in the offense. In his final season at LSU, Nabers had 89 catches for 1,568 yards and 14 touchdowns with 51 of those catches coming out of the slot.
There’s no official timetable for cornerback Aaron Robinson’s return to the field. Robinson has played in just eleven games since being drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Robinson is entering a contract year after missing the entire 2023 season.
Check back later for more updated coverage on New York Giants training camp.