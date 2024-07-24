Giants QB Daniel Jones Returns to Practice for First Time Since Injury
New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones had an injury-riddled 2023 season but is ready to put that behind him in his return to training camp on Wednesday.
Jones played in six games last year before his season ended when he tore his ACL in week nine against the Las Vegas Raiders.
“It felt good to be back out there…I thought for the most part it went well.” Jones said when asked about the return. “It’s definitely good to be here. I’m grateful to be out there and grateful to all the people who’ve helped me get to this point.”
Jones has struggled with injuries throughout his career but this is his second time returning after his season was cut short.
When Jones returned from a neck injury sustained in 2021, he had a career year with 3,642 passing yards, 805 rushing yards, and 24 total touchdowns.
Although the Giants made free agent acquisitions to boost their offensive line this past offseason, there are two projected starters currently dealing with injuries.
Evan Neal is currently on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list with an ankle injury suffered last year.
Projected starter Jermaine Eluemunor left practice early on Wednesday after a collision with Dexter Lawrence.
When asked about the injuries to Neal and Eluemunor, Jones said“The chemistry of those guys together and playing together, getting on the same page, communicating…that’s important.”
Throughout his career, Jones has never had an acceptable offensive line. In 2023, he was pressured on 45.5% of his dropbacks - only Justin Fields was pressured at a higher rate.
Jones also praised the work that Giants new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo has done so far. Under Bricillo, the Raiders had the best pressure percentage allowed in the NFL with 15% - the Giants had the fourth-worst percentage at 26.4%.
Jones stressed the importance of avoiding negative plays “We want to get the ball downfield and make big plays. Another big focus of ours is getting the ball out quick and getting the ball in space, avoiding sacks, avoiding going backwards, and staying in good down and distance.”
The Giants 85 sacks allowed in 2023 was the highest number in the league - the second-most sacks allowed were 65 by the Panthers and Commanders.