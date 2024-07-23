New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: Safeties
While the departure of Saquon Barkley was the most talked about one for the New York Giants this past offseason, the departure of safety Xavier McKinney to free agency will be felt as well.
McKinney, now witht he Packers, is now the fourth-highest-paid safety in the NFL in Green Bay. General manager Joe Schoen has shown a tendency to not pay premium positions and right now, safety contracts are going the way of running back deals.
The Giants spent a second-round pick on Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin in the 2024 NFL Draft. We had Nubin as the 14th-best player in the draft and the top safety on our board, expectations are high here.
The Giants' new defensive coaching staff will pay plenty of attention to safeties. Shane Bowen comes in as defensive coordinator, but the secondary will also have Jerome Henderson as defensive backs coach, with Michael Treier and Mike Adams as assistants.
Rostered Players
Jason Pinnock: After a solid first year with the Giants in 2022, Pinnock took strides in 2023. He should be written in Sharpie as a starter in 2024.
Gervarrius Owens: Owens was a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft who was buried on the depth chart last year. He will look to make his regular season debut this year.
Tyler Nubin: The Giants second-round pick this year was an All-American in 2023. His skill set meshes perfectly with Bowen’s scheme, and it could be a matter of time before he steps in as the starter.
Dane Belton: Belton ended 2023 strong with a sack, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery in the final two weeks.
Isaiah Simmons: Simmons will primarily play linebacker for the Giants but is listed as a S/ILB. With how light Bowen will pack the box, Simmons’ role could be similar to that of a safety as well.
Elijah Riley: Riley has been a journeyman to this point in his NFL career but carved out a role on special teams in 2023.
Jalen Mills: Mills started his NFL career as a cornerback but has since become one of the most versatile defensive backs in the league.
Biggest Unanswered Question
Will safeties play a larger role in the defense in 2024?
Under Wink Martindale, safeties were consistently used as additional blitzers, in man coverage underneath, or as the over-top defender in cover one.
With Bowen coming in there should be more opportunities for safeties to play underneath zone coverage and operate in two-high coverages.
Safeties jobs will be more versatile yet easier this year. With Bowen’s tendency to play light in the box, this should leave more opportunities for more safeties on the field to play fast and aggressively.
McKinney is gone, but as far as the impact made by safeties is concerned, that should increase greatly in 2024.
Training Camp Battle to Watch
Tyler Nubin vs. Dane Belton vs. Jalen Mills for Safety 2
With the new defensive system being put in place, the Giants will be looking for a starter to play alongside Pinnock.
Belton presents the box safety skillset he excelled with at Iowa but might not have the range to consistently play over the top if the defense calls for it.
Mills is versatile enough to play any spot passably, but I’m not sure if he’s a starter-quality safety right now.
My expectation is that Nubin will wind up as the starting safety with Pinnock due to being a scheme fit. However, the draft capital invested in him this year calls for early returns.
Camp Position Grade: B+
The Giants have talent in this position group that fits in with what Shane Bowen wants to do schematically. Much like the cornerbacks group, though, this is a relatively young crew that, as it gains experience, should develop into a team strength.
Early 53-man Roster Projections
- Starters: Jason Pinnock, Tyler Nubin
- Backups: Dane Belton, Jalen Mills, Gervarrius Owens
- Practice Squad: N/A
- Cuts: Elijah Riley
The Giants' safety room is rather thin right now, indicating that they’re comfortable with the talent in the room and are generally confident in their options.
Pinnock is the easy starter, as he played very well last year. With all of the defensive changes made this offseason, he should progress even further.
Nubin, Belton, and Mills are all going to play significant snaps if they remain healthy this season.
Owens is limited overall, I think, but he has the potential to be a special teams contributor and depth piece in the room.
Riley has failed to latch on with a team, and I think average special teams talent isn’t good enough to secure a roster spot in this room.
