Giants QB Daniel Jones's Contract Among Worst in NFL Today
Perhaps the most heavily debated topic amongst New York Giants fans has been centered around quarterback Daniel Jones. It's a daily discourse for many who have grown tired of the quarterback position's lack of production.
Two seasons ago, Jones was seemingly on his way out. A new regime, consisting of head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, took charge of the organization, and given that they didn't draft Jones, his future with the Giants looked bleak.
After the team went 9-7-1 and won a playoff game, paying Jones became the most important headline ahead of the 2023 offseason.
After failing to re-sign running back Saquon Barkley to a multiyear deal, the Giants pivoted toward Jones, signing him to a four-year, $160 million deal with an out after two seasons.
The first season of the new contract was a disaster. Jones tossed 909 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions before an ACL tear in Week 9 ended his season.
Through six weeks of the 2024 season, Jones has been inconsistent, again raising questions about his future with the team. Not surprisingly, Jones’s contract landed on CBS Sports’ list of seven worst contracts given to quarterbacks, ranked No. 6.
"Jones' nearly $50 million cap hit this year is hardly money well spent,” noted list compiler Chris Trapasso. “And the 2025 dip to just under $42 million helps.
“If they part with Jones after this season, and the release is of the classic, pre-June 1 variety, he'll represent a $22 million dead cap hit, and they'll have a little more than $19 million. In this day and age, that's workable. That's the main reason he lands at No. 6 on this list."
Jones has a $47.85 million cap figure this season, but he hasn't been worth the investment. Whether it's failing to connect on deep passes, staring down one read, or making poor decisions with the football, Jones continues to cast doubt about him being the long-term answer.
The offense's blunders aren't his fault, as wide receivers have dropped the ball, and the run game hasn't been spectacular. However, there’s an argument to be made that Jones has left a number of plays on the field.
"Even if Jones has stretches of respectable play -- like from Week 2 to Week 5 when he threw six touchdowns to just one interception -- it seems fairly obvious Jones is not the long-term answer at the game's most vital position for the Giants," Trapasso wrote.
Jones has a 1-15 record in primetime games, the worst in league history. His home-to-away ratio is also absurd, as he can't perform well at MetLife Stadium.
Jones has 11 more chances to give the Giants a proper farewell to what has been a disappointing career. Schoen's decision to pay him last year was a mistake, but there will be a chance to move on if things continue as they have.