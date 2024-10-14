Daniel Jones, Giants Offense Can't Get It Done in Loss to Bengals
The New York Giants had a chance to reach a .500 record and remain in the NFC East race with a win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6. They squandered that opportunity, losing 17-7 at home, their third loss of the season in front of their fans.
"It’s very disappointing," said quarterback Daniel Jones, who completed 53.6% of his passes and had a killer turnover in the red zone. “Just couldn’t sustain drives, execute, get into a rhythm and it was frustrating – I feel like we’ve taken steps and progressed as an offense. Obviously, we didn’t do that today, so we’ll get a look at what we need to do better and clean it up.”
Jones now moves to 1-14 all-time in primetime games, a narrative he hasn't been able to shake. But if he’s worried about his lackluster record in big games or his inconsistent play this season, he’s not letting on.
"I’m just focused on winning games, playing well and winning games,” he said. “Tough one tonight, but we’ve got another opportunity next week and that’s what we’ve got to do is focus on that and get ready to go."
Jones went 22 of 41 for 205 yards and one costly interception early in the game. The Giants were easily driving down the field, picking up momentum with each first down gained. Unfortunately, once they reached the red zone, Jones threw a duck into the air and it was intercepted by Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt.
"Trying to get the ball to the back of the end zone, got hit, got to throw it earlier or get the ball down," Jones said of the play, the result of which sucked the life right out of the crowd just as the Giants were starting to gain an advantage.
The Giants offense couldn't get anything going offensively outside of a Tyrone Tracy, Jr. rushing touchdown.
So now what?
"I think we’ve just got to execute,” Jones said for seemingly the umpteenth time after a loss. “We’ve got to execute throughout the game, take advantage of the opportunities we have and convert them. It starts from the beginning of the game– help you get into a rhythm and sustain it throughout. Like I said, we’ll look at the film and see where we could have improved that."
The Giants next face the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday as they look to climb themselves out of a 2-4 hole. For them to have any chance, they need the version of Jones they had against Seattle.
The problem is that Jones is just too inconsistent in his play and continues to come up short in raising the talent around him when it’s most needed.