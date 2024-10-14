No Update on Left Tackle Andrew Thomas’s Foot Injury
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll did not offer an update on the foot injury suffered by left tackle Andrew Thomas in Sunday’s 17-7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Thomas told reporters after the game that he injured his foot on the long scoring drive and was battling out there to stay on point. However, he put forth one of his worst games of the year, allowing two sacks to Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, including one during garbage time.
Daboll, who rarely offers injury updates the day after a game, said he would find out more about Thomas and the rest of the team’s injured players after his media session and would share that information on Wednesday when the team returns to practice.
Thomas has had a tough go of it this season. Per Pro Football Focus, he allowed eight pressures in Week 3 against the Browns and their edge rusher Myles Garrett. Over the last two games, he’s allowed three total pressures and three sacks, including the two given up to Hendrickson on Sunday.
Thomas, who was also called for an ineligible man downfield infraction on an RPO that wipes out a 56 yard pass completion, has primarily been functioning on his own without any help, but it may be time for the coaches to start throwing some occasional help his way.
Although Thomas was better at run blocking, after the game he was honest about his performance.
“Not great, not good enough,” he said.
Whether he gets another chance next week to make up for it remains to be seen.