Giants QB Drew Lock Not Offended by “Hard Knocks” Revelation
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock might not have been the team’s first voice to backup starter Daniel Jones, but that doesn't mean that either side isn't happy to be with each other for the coming season.
In the Hard Knocks series, which concludes Tuesday night, there was a scene in which head coach Brian Daboll spoke of his desire to retain quarterback Tyrod Taylor, the team’s backup the last two seasons, in free agency. When that didn’t happen, the team pivoted to Lock, who had most recently been with the Seahawks.
Lock, for his part, is okay with the whole sequence.
“You want to keep the room, the same, regardless of what's going on. That's what happened after my first year in Seattle,” he said after Monday’s padded practice.
“As a coach, if I go into quarterback coaching and we have a great room, guys get along, and I'd try to keep it the same. Why wouldn't you? If that quarterback room functions well and everybody meshes well, that's a very good sign for your team. So, I get it. I have no animosities or any feelings like that.”
Lock landed a generous one-year contract from the Giants in which he’ll receive $5 million. If he is pressed into action, there could be as much as $3 million in additional incentives to be gained.
Lock also got a unique opportunity with the Giants that he admitted back in the spring he hadn’t had since his days in Denver. With incumbent Daniel Jones sidelined from team drills while rehabbing from a torn ACL, Lock worked with the first-team offense, which gave him a foundation should he ever have to step in and play with that group.
Currently, he’s been running with the second team offense with Jones having been cleared to do everything. And he views that opportunity as a positive.
“Advantage and it's a challenge at the same time,” he said. “You've got to get used to so many different people, but that's the role I'm filling in. That's the role that I'm playing right now, and it's challenging.
“It makes you better every single day, throwing to new guys, but it's fun. That's the role I signed up for, and I'm going to go out there and give everything I got daily.”
Lock gushed enthusiastically about the Giants offense, the plays called by head coach Brian Daboll.
“I think he does a great job of getting guys open in the spots where we can get the ball into playmakers' hands. If we can scheme things up to get the ball out, whether it's a quick game or a play-action pass downfield, he knows where to put guys. He knows where to put guys in the right spots, how to get them open, how to motion, how to shift, how to set defenses up,” Loc said.
“If you can get all that done before the ball is even snapped, with shifts and motions and tells, that makes it easy for us. I think he does a fantastic job of that. It's been fun to be in this offense. The NASCAR, playing up-tempo, up fast, reminds you of college days a little bit. It's just been fun.”
