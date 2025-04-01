Giants QB Room Not Viewed as Cause for Concern in New Analysis
The New York Giants quarterbacks' room is in a much less perilous state now that just under a month remains until the opening of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The second half of the 2024 season witnessed an utter collapse at the helm that avalanched the Giants' offense into the bottom of the entire league. The team couldn’t move the football on many of its drives, turned it over at a high rate, and played the carousel game when choosing which of its four used arms would start before a contest.
The Giants went into this offseason with three of those four options departed from their depth chart—Daniel Jones being released after getting benched in Week 10 and Drew Lock and Tim Boyle becoming unrestricted free agents after dismal showings that included a 6-6 touchdown to interception ratio in nine games.
Their countermoves have now been signing Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, two free-agent veterans, on cheap deals worth just $14 million combined for next season. The duo will lead the huddle at the start of 2025 and potentially allow the franchise to consider a first-time move beyond the assumed definite choice of a quarterback.
Are the Giants truly in a good position to do that, though? Or should their panic meter start to buzz because they’re at risk of missing out on a rookie arm in the draft, whether by choice or how the board falls out?
Bleacher Report NFL writer Moe Moton surprisingly leans on the side of New York having options at the most crucial position on the roster, at least in the short term, and being able to ride it out with the two aforementioned veterans if they aren’t crazy about taking a rookie gunslinger at No. 3.
In his new quarterback panic meter analysis for the outlet, he gave the Giants a “4” on a 10-point scale, indicating that the team’s current state at signal-caller isn’t a pressing issue ahead of the draft.
“The New York Giants added Wilson and Winston to take themselves out of desperation for a quarterback heading into the draft,” Moton said.
“If the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns take a signal-caller in the first two spots, the Giants would still need to address the position for the long term, but at least Wilson and Winston can get them through a respectable 2025 season.”
“If the Giants miss out Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders at No. 3, they could draft and sit Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe for a year behind Wilson and Winston.”
Like many other teams with their names in the ring for a potential rookie quarterback, the Giants came into the offseason knowing that this year’s core of prospects was not as talent-rich as the previous class, which featured a whopping six players off the board in just round one.
If there was to be a consensus quarterback worth hedging a very high first-round selection, it was Cam Ward. Still, that possibility has grown increasingly out of favor with the Titans, who hold the No. 1 overall pick, further interested in his services after retooling parts of their roster in free agency.
With a draft where rumors surrounding the top three have been changing like the wind, it’s not a complete certainty that a trade-up by the Giants can’t still happen. Still, it seems more likely that they stay at No. 3 and see how the board plays out above them or move down if they see a potential haul as lucrative for their future roster-building goals.
They could have the chance to pick Shedeur Sanders, the No. 2 rated prospect at the position, at that spot if they love him enough to be a franchise savior in the long term. After signing Winston and Wilson in consecutive moves, the vibe doesn’t feel like Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll want to risk their tenures with the Giants, who are on thin ice with a wide-eyed yet inexperienced novice.
The bigger priority has become winning more games in the 2025 season to save the ship in East Rutherford. Tabbing Wilson as the primary guy with his Super Bowl pedigree and occasional deep ball play style are the exact combination that Daboll and the Giants offense could need to accomplish that goal that is most in their periphery.
Winston, the first guy signed earlier this month, comes into the fold as a proven insurance option if Wilson struggles or gets hurt. The only concern would be his turnover history, which could blindside the Giants from improving their offensive numbers and jeopardize the regime's ability to stay in line to eventually secure their own young prodigy.
Even Joe Schoen said at his presser on day one of the annual NFL League Meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, that the organization is in a good spot with its recent veterans under contract and could take various directions once they are on the clock on April 24th.
No longer will their plans be about forcing a pick to satisfy the quarterback-hungry fans or quell any potential media outrage about the feeling of a disaster at their most critical position.
They’ll likely make sure the player they grab is the right one to help the present first and then focus on the future, and they have a nice setup in the quarterback room to start that process.
The quarterback dilemma could always return later in the first round or early second as well, whether with a tier-two prospect or, perhaps, Sanders dropping out of the comfort range that draft analysts have made for him amid the amount of need for his services.
It’s all there for the Giants to consider as their next big offseason moment draws near. Still, it doesn’t necessarily need to be a third quarterback partnership in a two-month span that determines the success of the Giants franchise this season and beyond.
