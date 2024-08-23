Giants QB Tommy DeVito Focused on Giving Giants Best in Preseason Finale
A year ago, New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito awaited word about his roster spot after a relatively successful preseason showing in which he went 43 of 64 for 453 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
DeVito didn't make the final out, but it wasn’t too long before injuries started eating away at the depth in front of him that the coaching staff turned to him to get them through a rough patch. DeVito, with DeVito proving he belonged.
Despite his showing, the Giants added Drew Lock to the quarterback room, a veteran who is expected to be the backup to starter Daniel Jones, leaving some to wonder if DeVito might be the odd man out if the Giants don’t carry three quarterbacks.
“I don't know if the word is ‘worried,’” DeVito said when asked how he was feeling with less than a week to go before roster decisions need to be made.
“I think I've always carried confidence about myself. I've always just tried to go out each and every day and tried to play my best and be my best each day on the field.”
Head coach Brian Daboll didn’t reveal if he planned to play any of his starters against the Jets in the preseason finale, but he did say that Lock, who is recovering from a hip injury, would serve as an emergency quarterback, a statement that implies that Jones won’t see any snaps.
That likely means that it will be DeVito’s show to run, giving him a golden opportunity to not only convince the Giants to find a place for him on the 53-man roster, but to also put some film out there for the other 31 teams to consider should the Giants decide to go in another direction.
The Giants, remember, have never kept three quarterbacks on the initial 53-man roster, usually due to injuries requiring them to carry an extra player elsewhere.
But with the new injured reserve rule in which up to two players can be placed on IR at roster cutdown date and be designated for return, that could pave the way for the Giants having enough room to keep DeVito on the roster rather than exposing him to waivers.
“It's not my decision. It's not in my hands,” he said of the team’s pending decision. “So for me, it's just to continue, every time I'm out on the field, show why I proved really to myself, first and foremost, that I belong somewhere in the NFL.”
DeVito, in his second year in this system, said he feels a lot more comfortable with where he is now versus where he was last year. He said he hadn’t been told what his workload would be for Saturday’s game, but added that he was ready to accept whatever the coaches had in mind for him, and that his objective is to simply put his best foot forward and let the chips fall where they may.
“Honestly, I want to be with the Giants, but when I'm out there on the field, I just continue to try to get out and get better each play and every day.