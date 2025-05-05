Giants' Quarterbacks Room Still Ranked Among the Worst in New Analysis
Despite overhauling their quarterback room, analysts are still not sold on the New York Giants quarterback situation.
The Giants added Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston through free agency and traded into the first round to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. A big improvement from a year ago when the Giants had Daniel Jones, who was recovering from an ACL injury, Drew Lock, and Tommy DeVito.
Last year's unit threw for the fewest touchdowns (15) in the league with 13 interceptions. They also ranked towards the bottom of the league in completion percentage (61.9%) and yards per attempt (6).
DeVito was re-signed but is now the fourth quarterback on the roster. Since the new quarterback additions, he got demoted, in a sense.
Still, CBS Sports ranked the Giants' quarterback situation ninth-worst in the league, behind the Seattle Seahawks and ahead of teams in quarterback purgatory such as the Saints, Jets, and Steelers.
Head coach Brian Daboll already announced the Giants' plans for this season at the position. Wilson is penciled in as the Week 1 starter, and Winston will serve as his backup. Dart will spend his rookie year learning from the veterans and continuing to develop.
Last season, Wilson started strong for the Steelers but tailed off towards the end of the season. After missing the season's first six games with a calf injury, he led the Steelers to a 6-1 record in his first seven starts.
Wilson averaged 254.9 passing yards per game and had a 13-5 total TD-turnover ratio in that stretch. He also completed 64.8% of his passes and had a 103.9 passer rating.
However, Wilson's production fell off as Pittsburgh endured a five-game losing streak, including losing to the Ravens in the Wild Card. He averaged just 193.6 yards per game and had a 7-4 TD-turnover ratio during the losing streak. His completion percentage and QBR also dropped to 63.2% and 88.9.
According to CBS Sports Research, the Steelers, led by Wilson, became the first 10-win team in NFL history to end the season on a losing streak of five games or longer, including the playoffs.
Winston will be the next man up if Wilson goes down with an injury or is benched due to poor play. However, the veteran journeyman is a gunslinger and throws down the field without remorse for the consequences.
In his last year as a full-time starter for the Buccaneers in 2019, Winston led the league with 5,109 yards and 30 interceptions. Last season did not fare much better in the turnover category.
While he did throw for 13 touchdowns in eight games (seven starts), he also had 12 interceptions and a 4.1% interception rate. Since entering the league, Winston has thrown 111 interceptions and fumbled 60 times, which is why he hasn't been able to hold a starting spot.
Both Wilson and Winston are also on short-term deals. Wilson signed a one-year contract, and Winston is on a two-year deal.
The Giants traded their No. 34 overall pick, No. 99 overall selection, and a 2026 third-round pick to move up for Dart for insurance for the future.
Dart led the SEC with 4,279 yards and a 69.3% completion rate. He also added 32 total touchdowns and threw only six interceptions. In four years in college (one at USC and three at Ole Miss), Dart amassed 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions.
While Dart has the tools to eventually become the franchise quarterback, he needs to improve, which is why he is unlikely to see the field this season.
Even though the overall unit has improved from last year, there are still concerns regarding the quarterbacks on the roster.
