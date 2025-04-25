Giants Receive Mixed Grades for Day 1 Draft Haul from Draft Analysts
After months of mock drafts and speculations, the New York Giants drafted EDGE Abdul Carter (Penn State) with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Carter appeared in 42 games throughout his three-year collegiate career and recorded 172 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, one interception, and 13 pass breakups. He broke out last season by recording 12 sacks and 24 tackles for losses.
He also ranked second among college EDGE rushers with a 93.2 pass-rush grade and had a pass-rush win rate of 22.6%, which put him in the 99th percentile of college EDGE rushers.
The Giants followed that up with a bold trade back into the bottom of the first round, in which they selected Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
This followed a trade with the Houston Texans in which the Giants sent them this year’s second and one of their third-round picks (No. 99) and their third-round pick in 2026 for the right to get the quarterback whom head coach Brian Daboll was said to have been the highest on in terms of raw talent.
So, what did major media outlets around the internet think of the Giants’ haul?
Pete Prisco of CBS Sports gave the Giants selection of Carter an A, but the Jaxson Dart pick received a C-.
Of Carter, Prisco said, “They had to pass on quarterback to take the best pass rusher in the draft. When the Giants won Super Bowls, they rushed the passer. Carter adds to talent up front."
And of Dart, Prisco felt that the Giants didn’t have to move back into the bottom of the first round. “I know the Giants needed a quarterback, but I don't love this move.
"Coach Brian Daboll was said to be the one pushing for Dart. Well, he got his guy. I just think I would have waited until later to get a quarterback, but desperation makes teams do crazy things when it comes to the quarterback position.”
Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team expressed similar sentiments, giving Carter a grade of A and Dart a C.
“It's a little clunky at the time of the pick because Kayvon Thibodeaux is on the roster, but the future of the Giants' pass rush is now Abdul Carter and Brian Burns. Long-term, Carter projects as a more explosive and consistent creator off the edge than Thibodeaux," Valentine said.
When it came to Dart, Valentino saw shades of Daniel Jones, questioning the decision when, other than for Cam Ward, the Giants had their pick of the litter at that point in the draft.
“The New York Giants had their pick of QB2 in the class and opted for someone not that different than Daniel Jones. Jaxson Dart is more accurate but has similar issues anticipating and trusting receivers who aren't wide open,” Valentino said.
“He's an analytics darling, but his film was littered with concerning examples of whether he can reach a difference-making level of impact.”
Chad Reuter of NFL.com gave the Giants first-round haul an overall grade of A, praising the pick of Carter, of whom he noted, “Tackles have a tough time staying with his speed and bend as a pass rusher, and he flashes the power to win with a long-arm or bull rush move.”
Rueter also liked the Giants’ selection of Dart, noting that the young signal caller “possesses the arm, mobility, and work ethic to be a future starter.”
Reuter also opined that the Giants should give Dart a chance to compete with Russell Wilson for the QB1 job, which both general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have said won’t be the case.
Overall, Reuter likes Dart’s value as a runner, which, he noted, “will make him a challenge for defenses that deploy a lot of man coverage.”
USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz offered a similar take for the Giants’ two draft picks, giving Carter an A while lauding the Giants for restraining themselves from forcing a quarterback at No. 3.
“In terms of maximizing pure value, there was no real alternative to Carter at this slot,” Middlehurst-Schwartz said.
“An absolute wrecking ball off the edge, the 6-2 250-pounder offers a Pro Bowl-caliber package of athletic tools that he should wield even more comfortably as he grows accustomed to full-time work rushing off the edge.”
Middlehurst-Schwartz gave the Dart selection a C+ grade, noting that while he understood that the looming presence of the quarterback-needy Browns possibly moving up might have been the catalyst for the move.
“It's difficult to have much confidence that Dart definitively can be the kind of passer who will save Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen's jobs after the current regime was put on notice by co-owner John Mara after last season.”
Middlehurst-Schwartz further noted that there are concerns with Dart, specifically,” rampant concerns about how he will hold up against pressure and manage to get beyond his first read,” which could make things “dicey if he's forced into an unfavorable spot as a rookie.”
Lastly, SI.com’s Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano, in their roundtable of grades for the top 32 slots of the NFL Draft, handed general manager Joe Schoen and company an "A" grade for Carter and a B—for Dart.
"Elite, ready-made pass rushers are invaluable, and Carter fits the bill," said the writers of the Giants’ selection of Carter.
"He has an incredibly explosive first step, which he pairs with nuanced, effective hands and a bendy lower half to win around the corner. Carter has a fluid spin move to counter inside when tackles overplay his speed. He’s a balanced rusher with quality instincts and innate feel for blockers’ intentions."
They were also more enthusiastic in their assessment of Dart, noting that he checks many of the boxes one might want in a franchise quarterback.
“He has the arm talent to make every throw, and he routinely threads tight windows on the perimeter and over the middle. He has a good feel for pressure with the athleticism to navigate the pocket and is a threat with his legs primarily as a scrambler but with the occasional designed run mixed in. Dart can create out of structure, and he’s accurate on the move. He showed he can work through reads,” the analysis said.
The biggest concerns are Dart’s accuracy, which the analysts described as “sporadic,” and the pressure, which he struggles with.
“Dart didn’t work under center at Ole Miss, which will create another learning curve. There are traits to work with but also concerns to address—and he likely needs at least one year to fix them.”
