Giants' Reserve Receivers Step Up in Win Over Eagles
Lil'Jordan Humphrey was anything but in the most monumental victory the New York Giants have had in quite some time.
With the Giants' regular receivers Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton ailing, reserves ruled in a 34-17 triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.
Lingering primary slot threat Wan'Dale Robinson paced the group with 84 yards on six grabs, one of which went for a touchdown, and fill-ins Humphrey and Jalin Hyatt earned props from head coach Brian Daboll in the aftermath.
"Next guy stepping up. We had [Humphrey], someone who was on the practice squad. We had Jalin Hyatt out there, who hasn't played a lot for us,” Daboll said.
“You're down (Malik) Nabers, you’re down (Darius) Slayton. No excuses, just go to work. Even on a short week, that was somebody that I know Jaxson had a lot of confidence in throwing to him from the pre-season. He had a lot of reps with him. We talked about that. I felt comfortable with it. He did a good job."
Hyatt has struggled to break into the receiving rotation since arriving as a third-round pick in 2023, but he took advantage of his opportunity on Thursday.
Though he amassed only 17 yards on three grabs in his first box score entries of the year, the athleticism that followed him from Tennessee was on display at a key portion of the game.
Goading Kelee Ringo into a pass interference call, Hyatt drew a 20-yard penalty on a crucial third down following Cor'Dale Flott's game-changing interception.
It set the Giants up at the cusp of the goal-line, where Cam Skattebo punched in the last of three rushing scores and allowed Flott's takeaway to serve as the game-winner.
The wait for Hyatt's breakout has been long enough, but it's been quick compared to the journey of Humphrey, who has been an NFL nomad since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2019.
Humphrey wasn't even on the active roster entering the shortened work week, promoted from his post-camp practice-squad fate mere hours before kickoff.
The gambit paid off, as the 55 yards that Humphrey earned on four receptions were the third-most of his career.
The lion's share came on a gain of 34 on New York's first possession, one that followed his false start flag that turned a seven-yard third down into a dozen.
He beat Ringo to set up a huge gain that situated the Giants two yards away from the red zone, which they would soon infiltrate for a 20-yard rushing tally for Dart.
Dart opined that their performance will help establish the "hard-nosed" identity New York is looking to cultivate.
"We know everybody is going to rally around each other the more we have performances like this," Deart declared. "We can't get too high; we can't get too low. The most important thing is the next play, the next moment. For us, it's going to be this next game."
That next game goes up against fellow victors over the Eagles, as the Giants face the surging Denver Broncos next Sunday, Oct. 19 (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS).
